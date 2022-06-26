Women’s PGA runner-up Minjee Lee remains solidly among the world’s best

Placeholder while article actions load

“Do you feel like you’re the best player in the world?” Standing in front of the waiting press corps, Minjee Lee thought for a moment, trying to thread the needle between humility and confidence, before the smile returned to her face. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I think I’m contending,” she said with a laugh after the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday at Congressional Country Club. “You know, I still want to be humble, stay humble, but I want to think that I’m hard to beat right now.”

The question might have been unexpected, but it certainly wasn’t unwarranted. Lee, the third-ranked player in the world, is on a tear.

The 26-year-old Australian has finished in the top 13 of all but two of the events she has played this year and has a pair of wins, most recently at the U.S. Women’s Open this month. She’s leading the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe and tops the money list, most of that coming from her U.S. Women’s Open win and a victory at the Founders Cup in May.

The best-in-the-world question was relevant even though Lee wasn’t the one collecting the winner’s trophy at Congressional. That honor went to In Gee Chun — Lee’s neighbor in the Dallas suburbs — who prevailed at 5-under-par 283 despite shooting 3-over 75s on the last two days of the tournament.

While Chun was working to maintain the lead, Lee was trying to roar into one. Despite starting the final round tied for 10th, Lee — who played one group ahead of Chun and Lexi Thompson — fought her way back, birdieing the 18th hole to finish at 4 under and in a tie for second with Thompson.

It wasn’t a win but a show of resilience that warranted the question.

“I pretty much had my eye on the leader board the whole day,” Lee said. “I followed it pretty much every single hole. … I knew coming down 18 maybe a birdie would get me close because I did bogey 17. I gave it a good shot today.”

“This week her play was great,” Chun said of Lee. “I want to give her credit because … her game is pretty steady, so I want to learn something from her game, too.”

Sunday wasn’t Lee’s best round at Congressional; she shot a 4 under Friday. Her showings on either end of that round put her in a jam Sunday: She was 1 over both Thursday and Saturday. Each day, the course threw something different at her — a rainy Thursday, a deceptively perfect Friday, a scorching Saturday and a blustery Sunday.

Lee said adrenaline helped her forget fatigue, but Sunday was a different beast. It also was the day she almost pulled ahead.

“The wind was up,” she said. “It was quite a lot firmer than the first three days when we played. We definitely didn’t get the zip-back from any of our shots today.”

Win or not, her game was there.

“It was hard, but it was super fun. We play for these types of Sundays,” she said.

Lee won’t compete again until late July, when she’ll work to defend her major title at the Evian Championship. In the meantime, there will be morning workouts in the Texas heat and evening sessions as she strives to be the best.

And maybe, after the kind of start to the season she has had, just a bit of a breather.

“I’m going to probably take a good week off,” she said. “And I think I deserve it.”

