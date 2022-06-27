Team USA gets peek at 2024 Solheim Cup host Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Megan Khang missed the cut at last week’s Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club but remained in the area anyway, turning her attention to Monday’s 2024 Solheim Cup kickoff at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.
The 2023 Solheim Cup is set to take place at Finca Cortesin in Adalucia, Spain, and then a year later in the national capital region after officials announced the biennial showdown between the United States and Europe would be moving to even numbered years so as not to conflict with the men’s Ryder Cup, which is played in odd numbered years.
This will be the second time the Solheim Cup will be played in consecutive years after 2002 at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minn., and ’03 at Barseback golf club in northern Sweden.
“Our capital is an hour away,” Khang said of the Solheim Cup’s first appearance in this market. “It just hits close to home. This means so much more, like we’re doing it right here, right where the capital is, right where kind of everything goes down.”
Khang, 24, was part of last year’s Team USA that lost to Europe for a second straight time, 15 to 13, at Inverness in Toledo. Europe also won in 2019, 14½ to 13½, when Suzann Pettersen holed a seven-foot putt in the final match of the weekend for the decisive points at Gleneagles in Scotland.
“That week, it just takes making putts,” said Ernst, 30, a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour who represented the United States in 2017 and last year. “Normally the team that wins, you make more putts. Last year we didn’t do that, but like Megan said, it’s been close, and we’ve got a great group of girls the last few years.”
Tasked with assembling a roster with the ideal mix of skill and chemistry is Lewis, 37, a four-time member of the U.S. team and an assistant last year to captain Pat Hurst. The youngest U.S. captain in Solheim Cup history and a two-time major champion with 13 wins on the LPGA Tour, Lewis may have to decide whether to include herself as a playing captain on the 12-member team. She’s ranked 13th on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list, with the top seven earning automatic berths. The next two spots are awarded to the highest-ranked players not to have qualified via points.
The final three slots are captain’s picks, and Lewis got a glimpse of the talent pool at the Women’s PGA Championship. During the Monday before the start of the tournament, Lewis held a dinner at a Bethesda restaurant for 20 potential players, outlining her vision for the team.
Among those in attendance was world No. 6 Lexi Thompson, who in Sunday’s final round of the Women’s PGA Championship was unable to preserve a two-stroke lead with three holes to play and finished in a tie for second behind wire-to-wire winner In Gee Chun of South Korea.
Adding to the disappointment was Thompson being informed following the round she had been fined for slow play as part of the final threesome that took 5 hours, 45 minutes to complete 18 holes.
Thompson is first in Solheim Cup points and, barring injury, a virtual lock to make her sixth team.
“I know how much she struggles with her putting,” Lewis said. “It was hard for everybody to watch, whether you know her or not. She’s such a great ball-striker that the putting just gets so much attention. I think that’s the hardest thing for her. I think she’s going to get it figured out. There’s too much talent there.”
