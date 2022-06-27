What questions do you have about the state of golf? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

The U.S. Open offered us a great mano a mano duel on Sunday evening between two players who expect to be in contention at majors for years to come — champion Matt Fitzpatrick and runner-up Will Zalatoris. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But hanging over the entire week at the Country Club — and over the entire sport of golf — is the threat the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series presents to golf’s status quo. Since the Open ended, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has been among those who has left the PGA Tour for LIV.

This week, Greg Norman’s new league stages its second event — the first in the United States, outside Portland, Ore. We have more of a feel for how these things will be staged — and we know more about who’s staying and who’s going — than we did three weeks ago.

So we figured it’d be a good chance to check in not on LIV vs. PGA Tour but on the state of the sport, with the British Open closing out the major season next month.

