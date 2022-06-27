Two Ukrainians at Wimbledon describe the horrors of war

Placeholder while article actions load

WIMBLEDON, England — If it’s possible to feel the horror of invasion and war from afar and in a pristine place, that possibility welled Monday from the purple-and-green gentility of the smallish Wimbledon Interview Room No. 2. That’s where 33-year-old veteran player Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine spoke at length about the upended state of her mind, and said the absence of Russian and Belarusian players here had lent that mind some calm.

“I feel good being at the tournament without having to see players from that countries again,” she said of Wimbledon’s ban of those nationalities here. “In most of the cases it’s nothing personal. It’s just the situation that our countries are in a war now. So, yeah, for me it’s definitely less tension and I feel better.”

She said, “I don’t feel good seeing them because, as I have said before, it’s, again, it’s about me personally. I don’t know about other Ukrainian players, but I just heard one Belarusian player that she’s, like, she’s supporting us, me, and Ukraine, and she’s against the war. I haven’t heard anyone else that they are against the war. So I don’t know their opinion about that, and not speaking to me and not saying anything to me makes me feel bad and creating this tension inside of me.”

Tsurenko, who ranks No. 101 in the world and has gone perched as high as No. 23 in her long career, plays in her 36th Grand Slam tournament here, and the draw has shouted something strange. Having beaten Jodie Burrage of Great Britain 6-2, 6-3 in a clean first-round match on one of the medium-sized courts, No. 18, Tsurenko somehow will play Wednesday for the first time against fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, a 34th-ranked 25-year-old whose parents’ house has holes torn in it from bombs.

“Yeah, I mean, thanks god they are alive, they are safe,” Kalinina said from the same room about half an hour after Tsurenko. “But they live like many other Ukrainians, on the bags, so you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow because everything looks like sometimes quiet. But then yesterday was two rockets in Kyiv, in the center. Yes, they are living on the bags and praying every day.”

She said, “There are huge holes in the house, like, huge holes … So now this home is getting rebuilt so they can’t live there. So they live in my apartment where I’m living with my husband. It’s a very small apartment for my family, because, like, my Mom and Dad, my brother, and they have pets.”

“We are all helping each other in any way we can,” Tsurenko said, “but this is the feeling that all the Ukrainians are getting. I also spoke a lot to my sister, and she told me that probably if you just go in the street and you just speak to random person, saying, ‘I need help,’ he’s gonna help you. It’s just the feeling that how united we feel now, all the Ukrainians. So I think it’s great that two of us are meeting in the second round, and so it will be one Ukrainian in the third round, for sure. I think it’s just good in any way.”

Then she thought about Wimbledon’s eternal rule about all-white attire and said to the Wimbledon official monitoring the news conference, “Can we wear the (Ukraine) ribbon on the match?”

“I don’t know,” the moderator said. “I will check for you.”

“Yeah, because today I was not sure.”

“The main thing that I would wish to happen,” she said soon thereafter, “that we get a lot of heavy weapon. You know, it’s just that we should remind with the fact that we are here and we are playing for my country, for Ukraine. We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help. I think as many appearances we have, like in sport, for example, for me, it’s just another way to show that we are strong nation and to remind the world that we are here and we still have war and, I don’t know, in some way, we need help. We still need help to win this war.”

Since the Russian invasion with Belarusian approval on Feb. 24, Tsurenko has played in Indian Wells (Calif.), Miami, Marbella (Spain), Istanbul, the French Open in Paris, and grass-court preps in Birmingham and Eastbourne here in England. She has taken up a base in Italy. Kalinina has gone from event to event and “hotel to hotel,” she said, after exiting Ukraine on Feb. 17. Tsurenko has retired from two matches, lost a walkover in another, reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and suffered a harsh first-round draw (No. 1 Iga Swiątek) in Paris. Kalinina has become Ukraine’s top-ranked player, bolting from No. 52 to No. 34.

Tsurenko has noticed a detail both helpful and somber.

“I feel I just play better,” she said, “just because for me emotionally — for me emotionally, winning or losing doesn’t exist anymore. For me, there is a big issue in my life: It’s war. And there is nothing else that can (distract from) this.”

She said, “I don’t feel good. I feel really worried, especially because I know that they (Russians) are trying to get the one object, which is 100 meters away from my home, from the building where I live (in Kyiv). So every time is like my area, my area of the city were I live gets bombed, so every time I’m like — I feel, yeah, I think when the war started, I start to feel this tension inside of me, and I think even if I work every day with psychologist and I try to, I don’t know, anyway, try to avoid this emotions, it’s impossible. And I think this feeling this tension will only be released when the war will finish.”

She said her sister has come to Italy and her mother has promised to join but, in the grand tradition of stubborn moms everywhere, “I don’t believe her.”

“For me,” Tsurenko said, “the toughest part now is that a lot of people that I know that they are on the front line now. One guy been taken by the Russians, so we don’t know what is going on with him. We know that he’s alive. Two more guys are fighting there at the moment, and a few people dead already because of the war, yeah.”

“I’m helping a lot to my family,” Kalinina said. “I’m helping a lot to my grandmother and grandfather who is in occupied territory now. They can’t leave. So next door is like Russian soldiers with all their military stuff … I’m not superstar, so I’m helping with what I can. And it’s a lot to them, and for me that’s huge motivation to play. Huge.”

