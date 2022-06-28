MLB hands out 12 suspensions after wild brawl between Angels, Mariners

Placeholder while article actions load

A benches-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday resulted in a long list of suspensions by the league Monday night. MLB suspended 12 players, managers and coaches for a combined 47 games. The biggest melee of the season so far began at the start of the second inning in Anaheim, Calif., after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker with a pitch.

When Winker approached the Angels’ dugout, the benches cleared as the fight erupted for about four minutes and the game was delayed for about 18 minutes.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin received the longest suspension at 10 games for Wantz’s intentional throw at Winker, which came despite earlier warnings.

The scuffles between the two teams began Saturday, when Mariners pitcher Erik Swanson almost hit Los Angeles star center fielder Mike Trout in the head with a pitch in the ninth inning.

“If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs,” Trout said after his team’s 5-3 loss Saturday. “Don’t hit me in the head. I don’t know if that’s the intent, but … Anything at the head, you don’t do that.”

The Angels displayed a threat of retaliation in the first inning Sunday, when Wantz threw inside on Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez. Wantz, typically a reliever, made his first career start Sunday over scheduled starter José Suarez.

Speaking with reporters before his team hosted the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Nevin denied using Wantz as a starter to throw at opponents.

“That’s not factual,” Nevin said. “But I don’t want to get into a war of words with that. What’s done is done. Yesterday’s over and done with. We’re focused on the White Sox today.”

Winker, who was struck in the right hip with a 91-mph fastball, received a seven-game suspension after approaching the Angels’ dugout despite attempts to restrain him by two umpires. Some Angels players met Winker at the top of their dugout as Mariners players stormed off their bench.

Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford received a five-game suspension, while Rodríguez was suspended for two games. All three Mariners players will appeal.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti each got five games for their actions.

Rendon, a former Washington National known for his calm demeanor, met Winker at the top of the dugout and stuck his left hand in Winker’s face. Rendon suffered a season-ending right wrist injury earlier this month and wore a cast on that wrist during the fight. He’ll serve his suspension when he returns from the injured list, but will be prohibited from sitting on the Angels’ bench for their next seven games.

Wantz, who denied intentionally hitting Winker on Sunday, and Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera received three-game suspensions. Los Angeles pitcher Raisel Iglesias, bench coach Ray Montgomery and interpreter Manny Del Campo got two-game suspensions; Tepera and Iglesias were the only Angels to appeal.

After learning he was one of eight players or managers ejected Sunday, Iglesias threw a carton of sunflower seeds onto the third-base line. After returning to the dugout, Iglesias tossed a tub of bubble gum onto the infield.

Raisel Iglesias goes off: pic.twitter.com/Hzf0GsokMl — Angels MiLB (@AngelsMiLB) June 26, 2022

Angels catching coach Bill Haselman also received a one-game suspension.

After the brawl, Winker flashed middle fingers to the bleachers as he walked to Seattle’s dugout. The Angels won, 2-1, scoring both their runs in the seventh inning.

In support of Winker, a Mariners fan from Arkansas ordered a pepperoni pizza that was delivered to the left fielder in the visitors’ clubhouse Sunday.

HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! pic.twitter.com/7mmV603Uyk — Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

“The only thing I’m going to apologize for is flipping the fans off,” Winker said after Sunday’s game. “That’s it. As fans, they’re spending their hard-earned money to come watch us play a game, and they didn’t deserve that. So I apologize to the fans, especially the women and children.”

