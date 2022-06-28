Placeholder while article actions load

One of the most important figures in the history of pro football passed away on Monday. Marlin Briscoe was 76. The causes, his daughter told the Associated Press, were serious circulation problems in his legs and pneumonia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Most news outlets allotted several paragraphs to the story, noting that Briscoe was the first Black quarterback to play at the highest level of professional football. ESPN noted his death on its crawl, describing him as an All-Pro wide receiver. The 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” made no mention of his death at all. Four segments on the Kyrie Irving soap opera; nothing on Briscoe.

I spent a good deal of time talking to Briscoe while researching my book on race and modern sports, “Raise a Fist, Take a Knee.” He was honest, funny and self-deprecating. He vividly remembered trying once to tackle Gale Sayers while playing youth football in Omaha. “I waited for him to go right or left,” he said. “Instead, he went right through me. I still have the cleat marks on my chest.”

Advertisement

He told his story in great detail, from his first attempt to tackle Sayers through his season playing quarterback in Denver, his career as a star wide receiver, his post-football success as a bond trader, and the time he spent in jail because he became addicted to cocaine. No excuses, no need to paint himself as a historic or heroic figure — even though he was.

James Harris, who became the first Black quarterback to lead a team to the NFL playoffs while starting for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1970s, told me he was inspired by Briscoe — a teammate in Buffalo during Harris’s rookie season. Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, said he, in turn, was inspired by Harris. And Williams has been the inspiration and role model for countless Black quarterbacks since his Super Bowl MVP performance for Washington in 1988.

It all started with Briscoe.

Advertisement

He played in 11 games at quarterback for the Broncos in 1968, starting five. He only got that chance — initially as a reserve — after starter Steve Tensi was sidelined with a broken collarbone, the Broncos waived two other quarterbacks and their offense was struggling in an early-season game against the Boston Patriots.

Desperate, Coach Lou Saban inserted Briscoe during the fourth quarter. Briscoe, who had starred at quarterback for three years at the University of Omaha but was drafted in the 14th round as a cornerback, led an 80-yard touchdown drive and played well enough to earn a start the next week,

He threw for 1,589 yards that season — including 335 yards and four touchdowns in a game against the Buffalo Bills.

What happened next is the sort of thing that routinely obstructed Black quarterbacks coming into pro football. Briscoe believed he had earned the chance to compete for the starting quarterback job. Saban’s response was to sign Pete Liske from the Canadian Football League and to select Alan Pastrana out of Maryland in the 11th round in the 1969 draft.

Advertisement

He then brought his quarterbacks to Denver for pre-training camp meetings. Briscoe wasn’t invited. “Someone told me Saban had brought the quarterbacks in to meet,” Briscoe told me. “I flew out there and went to his office. You could tell I wasn’t exactly expected. The secretary said to me that he was in a meeting. I waited. A few minutes later, the door opened and out came Saban — with all the quarterbacks.”

Briscoe demanded his release and got it, but only after Saban had delayed a week, apparently to make contact with other coaches to let them know Briscoe was not good enough to play quarterback. He ended up signing in Buffalo — which had just drafted Harris — as a wide receiver. Three years later, he was traded to Miami for a first-round draft pick, playing opposite Paul Warfield on the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl winning teams — the first of which is still the last NFL team to go undefeated.

Briscoe finished his career in 1976, playing for the Patriots — the team he had debuted against as a quarterback. When he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Steve Grogan that season, he became the first — and only — player to be intercepted by the Patriots and then catch a touchdown pass for the Patriots.

“I guess, if nothing else, you can say my career was unique,” he said, laughing. “I had a lot of success as a receiver and made good money along the way. But I will always wonder what might have happened if I’d ever been given a fair shot at quarterback. I really don’t think Saban was a racist — he did play me at the position — but it was clear he didn’t want me to become the starter in ’69. I thought I’d get a chance someplace else, but I never did.”

Advertisement

After getting out of jail, Briscoe remarried and stayed clean. He became the director of a Boys and Girls Club in Long Beach, Calif., founded a football camp for children and worked as a part-time high school coach. When I spoke to him, a biopic on his life called “The Magician” — his nickname dating to his high school days — was in production, although it hasn’t yet been made.

Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016. That same year his alma mater, now called the University of Nebraska Omaha, unveiled a statue of him. His statistics may not merit a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his importance to the sport goes way beyond numbers. Ask Harris or Williams — among others.

On the day that Williams led Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXII, Briscoe was in jail, but was able to watch the game on television.

Advertisement

“I cried,” he said. “I cried because I was so happy for Doug, and I cried because of where I was, what my life had become at that moment. But I also cried because I felt as if I had played a part in what Doug accomplished. Some of the other guys congratulated me when the game was over. They knew what I’d done. They understood.”

More people should understand. Briscoe graduated from college at a time when many NFL and AFL coaches, general managers and scouts believed that Black men weren’t smart enough or tough enough to play quarterback in their game. Most never got the chance to prove them wrong, because they were instantly converted to wide receiver, running back or cornerback when they turned pro.

Briscoe got the chance — briefly — to prove them wrong, and he did just that. Others followed. But he was the first to crash through that invisible barrier.

Attention should be paid.

GiftOutline Gift Article