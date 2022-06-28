PGA Tour strengthens ties with European golf to blunt LIV threat

Read more golf news

U.S. Open: A stunning shot on the final hole and a birdie miss from Will Zalatoris gave Matt Fitzpatrick his first major title.

LIV Golf: The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, controversial and lavish, figures to present some level of harm to the stately old PGA Tour. Players are noticing.

Barry Svrluga: “LIV Golf? At the moment, at least, it feels like it has more legs. This is more than an existential threat to the way professional golf is staged and the way professional golfers make their schedules and their livings. This is an actual threat.”

The Shark is on the attack again: With decades of resentment and an appetite for combat, golf legend Greg Norman is throwing his sport into chaos. This time, he’s doing it with Saudi money.