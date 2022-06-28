PGA Tour strengthens ties with European golf to blunt LIV threat

The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, which sanctions professional golf in Europe, announced Tuesday that they have strengthened their ties in response to the threat posed by the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a Saudi-funded breakaway league that has siphoned off players from both tours by promising bigger and guaranteed paydays and a shorter schedule.
Starting in 2023 and running through 2035, the PGA Tour will increase its investment in European Tour Productions — which creates and distributes DP World Tour programming — from 15 percent to 40 percent, allowing the European tour to increase its prize pools. Plus, the top 10 finishers in each season’s DP World Tour rankings will receive full PGA Tour membership if they already are not exempt, giving them a clearer path into the more lucrative American tour.
Previously, golfers could qualify for full PGA Tour membership only by winning an American tournament or a major tournament, playing well on the Korn Ferry Tour (in essence the sport’s top minor league) or finishing in the top 125 of the PGA Tour’s season-long FedEx Cup points standings.
The two leagues stopped short of calling the modified partnership a merger, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan describing it as “a natural extension. … We’re on a journey here together. … This was the right step at the right time.”
Monahan said he would not rule out a full merger in the future, however.
In 2021, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour entered into a “strategic alliance.” The PGA Tour acquired a 15 percent stake in European Tour Productions, and the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship became co-sanctioned events, which means golfers can earn points toward both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and the DP World Tour rankings at those tournaments.
“Building on the success of the existing Strategic Alliance between ourselves and the PGA Tour, this move will significantly enhance the meritocracy that has successfully served the professional game on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 50 years,” Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, said Tuesday. “It is a natural extension and progression of what we have been doing over the past few years and I passionately believe that this move is the right thing for our players, our Tour, our fans, and the game of golf in general.”
Last week, both the American and European tours announced measures intended to make their tournaments more attractive to players or to punish golfers who played in LIV’s first tournament earlier this month in England.
On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced a number of changes to its schedule, its season-ending playoffs and the prize money awarded at its high-level tournaments. Most notably, the tour will introduce at least three international tournaments with limited fields, no cuts and guaranteed prize money to its fall schedule, which previously was the domain of less-talented golfers trying to maintain their PGA Tour status. DP World Tour golfers will have access to these events under the terms of the new deal.
The PGA Tour previously had said that any golfer who played in a LIV tournament would be suspended indefinitely.
Two days later, the DP World Tour announced that it had fined the European golfers who played in the first LIV tournament without permission and banned them from playing in three upcoming events, all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour. Any DP World Tour golfer who played in the LIV event without receiving permission will be fined around $123,000 and will be banned from playing in the Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (which both take place July 7-10, the week before the British Open) and the Barracuda Championship (an alternate event held in California at the same time as the British Open).
Pelley said Tuesday that the DP Tour has “different rules and regulations” about player discipline than the PGA Tour and that his tour will reevaluate its stance toward its defecting players after this week’s LIV Golf event in Oregon.
Pelley also rebutted rumors that DP World Tour officials had met with LIV Golf officials in recent months about some sort of agreement. He did say that Saudi golf officials made a presentation to his league in September 2021, well before LIV Golf was incorporated, but that the numbers did not make financial sense to his league.
