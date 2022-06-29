Born with a limb difference, Carson Pickett achieves USWNT dream

Read more NWSL news

Exclusive: Former NWSL coach Rory Dames was accused by youth players of misconduct decades ago, records and interviews show. He coached his way to power and prominence anyway.

Steve Baldwin agreed to sell his controlling stake in the Washington Spirit to Y. Michele Kang, ending a long and contentious fight over who would own the National Women’s Soccer League champions.

Uproar over player abuse has shined an uncomfortable light on the culture and labor practices of the NWSL, which has mostly been dominated in its coaching and ownership ranks by men.

Black girls are more apt to drop out of sports. This mentorship program aims to change that.

“In the NWSL, women have been treated like poker chips in a game dominated by male team owners and decision-makers.” Read Candace Buckner.