Spurs sending all-star Dejounte Murray to Hawks in day of deals

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to trade all-star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for a package of draft assets that includes three first-round picks, a person with knowledge of the trade confirmed Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Atlanta will send San Antonio its 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, a 2023 first-round pick belonging to the Charlotte Hornets and a first-round pick swamp in 2026. Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari was also included in the deal. ESPN first reported the trade’s terms.

Murray, 25, established himself as an elite on-ball defender early in his career before breaking out as San Antonio’s leading scorer last season. The 2016 first-round pick averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 2021-22, earning his first all-star selection and leading the Spurs to the Western Conference’s play-in tournament.

In Atlanta, Murray will join franchise guard Trae Young to form a potent and complementary backcourt duo. Murray’s arrival will give the 23-year-old Young, one of the league’s top playmakers, a reliable secondary ballhandler and creator on offense and an elite point-of-attack defender.

The Hawks, who reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals, entered the offseason seeking a major talent upgrade after a disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Miami Heat.

Trading Murray represents another step toward a more dramatic rebuilding effort for the Spurs, who have missed the playoffs in the past three seasons and have languished since trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. At February’s trade deadline, San Antonio sent guard Derrick White to the Boston Celtics for future draft picks.

After shipping out two of their most productive players, the Spurs could find themselves in position to compete for a top selection in the well-regarded 2023 draft, which will include highly-coveted French prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Earlier Wednesday, the New York Knicks agreed to trade veterans Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons in a salary cap-clearing move that should aid their free-agency pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. The Washington Wizards also agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets for Monte Morris and Will Barton.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden also decided to decline his player option for the 2022-23 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 10-time all-star is expected to re-sign a multiyear contract with the 76ers.

