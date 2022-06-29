The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner blasts her for withdrawing

June 29, 2022 at 12:36 p.m. EDT
Germany's Tamara Korpatsch was not happy that doubles partner Harmony Tan dropped out after beating Serena Williams. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Let’s say you’re the world’s 115th-ranked women’s singles player, and you just spent 3 hours 11 minutes beating arguably the greatest tennis player of all time on Centre Court at Wimbledon in a match that ended at 10:36 p.m. local time. You need to be back at the All England Club the next morning to prepare for a doubles match that you probably are not going to win. What do you do?

If you’re Harmony Tan, you follow your first-round singles win over seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams on Monday by withdrawing from the doubles competition, citing a thigh injury. Tan and partner Tamara Korpatsch of Germany were replaced in the first-round women’s doubles draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech, who played 15th-seeded Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru later Wednesday.

Korpatsch, Tan’s spurned partner, appears to be not taking this well. She took to Instagram — twice — on Wednesday to register her saltiness (as captured by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times):

In one of the Instagram posts, Korpatsch would only refer to her (presumably former) partner as “H. Tan” and said Tan was the one who reached out to her about teaming up at Wimbledon, not the other way around. Korpatsch also questioned Tan’s fortitude, saying a three-hour match the day before is no excuse to pull out.

“Unfortunately my Doubles Partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself Going Through It on a practice court. “She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here 1 hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And It’s really not fair for me😒 I did’nt deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I did’ntask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h Match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

Korpatsch, who is ranked 110th in the world, lost her first-round singles match to Heather Watson in a match that started Monday night and ended Tuesday morning because it had bumped up against Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. curfew. Then she had to prepare for her Wimbledon doubles debut that never actually happened.

Tan and Korpatsch had never been doubles partners at a top-level tournament, according to the WTA website, and this week’s incident shows just how doubles pairings are often hastily thrown together without much thought to chemistry (unless you’re a duo such as the Bryan brothers, who won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together, or the Williams sisters, who won 14).

Sometimes, if you’re like Coco Gauff, you take to Twitter to find a partner (for mixed doubles, anyway):

The properly rested Tan will face Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the second round of singles on Thursday.

