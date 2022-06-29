Nick Kyrgios admits to spitting at heckling fan after Wimbledon match

Nick Kyrgios acknowledged spitting in the direction of a fan he claimed had been “disrespecting” him during a first-round match Tuesday at Wimbledon.
Speaking after his five-set victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, Kyrgios asserted that, unlike at a recent tournament in Germany, the heckling he received Tuesday wasn’t racist. Nevertheless, he lamented what he described as an increase in boorish behavior by fans and suggested he was increasingly inclined to respond in some way.
“A lot of disrespect was being thrown today from the crowds,” Kyrgios asserted, “and I’m just starting to think that it’s normal, when it’s really not. … Like, someone just yelled out I was ‘s---’ in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don’t understand why it’s happening over and over again.”
“I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owed that person anything,” he added. “He literally came to the match to literally just not even support anyone, really. It was more just to stir up and disrespect. That’s fine. But if I give it back to you, then that’s just how it is.”
Kyrgios could be subject to a fine from Wimbledon officials.
A 27-year-old Australian ranked 40th in the world after reaching a high of No. 13 in 2016, Kyrgios has long had a reputation as one of the sport’s most volatile — and fascinating — stars. At times, he displays the talent to beat anyone but also a combustible nature that makes him his own worst enemy.
At a match in Miami this year, Kyrgios was docked a point and assessed a game penalty after going on a racket-smashing tirade against a chair umpire. Following his loss in that match, he took to social media to declare the umpire “clearly ISNT GOOD ENOUGH to be doing these matches.” The ATP fined him $35,000.
Kyrgios had another testy moment with a match official Tuesday — in this case, a line judge who called a ball out that he thought was in.
To a request for some of the details of his on-court discussion following that call, he replied: “I said most of the umpires are older, and I just don’t think that’s ideal when you’re playing a sport of such small margins. Because factually, people that are younger have better eyesight. When you’re playing a sport for hundreds and thousands of dollars, do you not think that we should have people that are really ready to call the ball in and out?”
Of his interactions with some fans during the match, Kyrgios said he “didn’t say anything to the crowd until they started.”
Nick Kyrgios dedicated his win to "a couple of people in the crowd" who were giving him grief... 😬— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 28, 2022
"You know who you are" 👀#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GCif6baNTt
“I just think it’s a whole generation of people on social media, feeling like they have a right to comment on every single thing with negativity,” he told reporters. “It just carries on to real life.”
Asked to confirm that he spat in the direction of a person in the crowd, Kyrgios replied, “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes.”
“I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me,” he added.
Read more on tennis
The war in Ukraine: As the tournament gets underway, Wimbledon’s Russia and Belarus ban leaves 16 of the top 100 on the outside. Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine spoke at length about the upended state of her mind, and said the absence of Russian and Belarusian players here had lent that mind some calm.
Wimbledon starts: The season’s third Grand Slam returns in full with big crowds, roars and a little rain. Everything you need to know as the world’s longest-running tennis tournament kicks off on the grass courts of the All England Club.
French Open: Rafael Nadal steamrolled Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open championship and extend his men’s record number of Grand Slam titles to 22. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam.
On the court: Tennis has an anger-management problem, and it’s getting worse.
John Feinstein: “Statistics are overused, but a handful of Nadal’s numbers go beyond breathtaking. He is 112-3 at Roland Garros, but he also has won eight majors off the red clay: two Australian Opens, two Wimbledons and four U.S. Opens.”
The drop shot is back: As tennis shots go, the drop shot is more a chess move than a power play. A well-executed drop shot not only can take a player by surprise, it also can exploit a shaky vulnerability.
Read more tennis news.