Nick Kyrgios admits to spitting at heckling fan after Wimbledon match

The war in Ukraine: As the tournament gets underway, Wimbledon’s Russia and Belarus ban leaves 16 of the top 100 on the outside. Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine spoke at length about the upended state of her mind, and said the absence of Russian and Belarusian players here had lent that mind some calm.

Wimbledon starts: The season’s third Grand Slam returns in full with big crowds, roars and a little rain. Everything you need to know as the world’s longest-running tennis tournament kicks off on the grass courts of the All England Club.

French Open: Rafael Nadal steamrolled Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open championship and extend his men’s record number of Grand Slam titles to 22. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam.

On the court: Tennis has an anger-management problem, and it’s getting worse.

John Feinstein: “Statistics are overused, but a handful of Nadal’s numbers go beyond breathtaking. He is 112-3 at Roland Garros, but he also has won eight majors off the red clay: two Australian Opens, two Wimbledons and four U.S. Opens.”

The drop shot is back: As tennis shots go, the drop shot is more a chess move than a power play. A well-executed drop shot not only can take a player by surprise, it also can exploit a shaky vulnerability.

