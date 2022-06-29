Wizards trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith; land point guard Monte Morris

Tommy Sheppard, the Washington Wizards’ president and general manager, likes to get his work done quickly during the offseason. The Wizards are finalizing a deal that will send guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver in exchange for point guard Monte Morris and wing Will Barton, according to a person with knowledge of the pending trade.
The deal, which has yet to be finalized, checks off one of the team’s top priorities of the summer in landing Washington a solid floor general. Barton, a Baltimore native, should slot in nicely behind Bradley Beal in the depth chart should the Wizards’ franchise cornerstone re-sign with the team as expected in the coming days. The Athletic first reported the trade.
Both Morris and Barton have experience with Coach Wes Unseld Jr. from their days with the Nuggets, where Unseld served as the top assistant before joining the Wizards a year ago.
Morris, 27, ticks off two more important boxes for Washington: He is a capable defender and is owed just $9.1 million this season and $9.8 million in 2023-24, important for a team with limited spending power entering free agency. The guard started 74 games for the Nuggets last season while Jamal Murray was sidelined with an injury and averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the floor.
Veteran point guard Ish Smith, meantime, is headed to his 13th team, an NBA record.
This is a July 6 trade to make the money work (unless WAS adds more $)— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 29, 2022
KCP- $14M- expiring
Smith- $4.7M- contract now guaranteed
Barton-$14.37- expiring
Morris- $9.12- 2 years left
Trade works by $12,129
Denver would replace the $8.2M trade exception with a new $9.1M TE https://t.co/QaRYNCqQXM
What to read on the Washington Wizards
Wes Unseld’s first season: Players praised the coach’s even keel. But the defense was still bad.
Offseason needs: Securing Bradley Beal’s future is at the top of the organization’s to-do list. Finding a permanent solution at point guard is No. 2 on the Wizards’ offseason checklist.
Candace Buckner: Forget the excuses about lineup disruption, chemistry issues brought on by the massive trade-deadline makeover and Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury. The Wizards took a step back this year.
Peace for Kristaps Porzingis: The big man called Washington the “perfect place” to help him reach his career goal because of the Wizards’ mix of young and veteran players.
Kyle Kuzma’s fashion game: What started as a desire to look sharp became part of his identity when he was drafted with the 27th pick in 2017 and he moved to Los Angeles.
Rui Hachimura’s time off: For the Wizards forward, a hoops star in two very different countries, time away is a delicate dance.