Washington Wizards

Wizards trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith; land point guard Monte Morris

By
June 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
The Wizards are adding point guard Monte Morris (right) in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Tommy Sheppard, the Washington Wizards’ president and general manager, likes to get his work done quickly during the offseason. The Wizards are finalizing a deal that will send guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver in exchange for point guard Monte Morris and wing Will Barton, according to a person with knowledge of the pending trade.

The deal, which has yet to be finalized, checks off one of the team’s top priorities of the summer in landing Washington a solid floor general. Barton, a Baltimore native, should slot in nicely behind Bradley Beal in the depth chart should the Wizards’ franchise cornerstone re-sign with the team as expected in the coming days. The Athletic first reported the trade.

Both Morris and Barton have experience with Coach Wes Unseld Jr. from their days with the Nuggets, where Unseld served as the top assistant before joining the Wizards a year ago.

Morris, 27, ticks off two more important boxes for Washington: He is a capable defender and is owed just $9.1 million this season and $9.8 million in 2023-24, important for a team with limited spending power entering free agency. The guard started 74 games for the Nuggets last season while Jamal Murray was sidelined with an injury and averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the floor.

Veteran point guard Ish Smith, meantime, is headed to his 13th team, an NBA record.

