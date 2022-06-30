Ex-Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Placeholder while article actions load

Bernie Ecclestone, the 91-year-old former chief executive of Formula One racing, told a TV audience Thursday that he would “take a bullet” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he “was surprised” Lewis Hamilton “hasn’t just brushed it aside,” in reference to a racial slur directed toward him by Nelson Piquet.

The remarks, made during an interview with television show “Good Morning Britain,” sparked swift outrage, with Formula One distancing itself from the comments made by its chief executive emeritus.

Asked whether he still considers Putin a friend despite his invasion of Ukraine in February, Ecclestone said, “I’d still take a bullet for him,” and added that the Russian leader, like other people in business, “makes mistakes from time to time.” He said Putin “believed he was doing the right thing” for his country and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could have done more to stop the conflict.

“The comments made by Bernie Ecclestone are his personal views and are in very stark contrast to position of the modern values of our sport,” Formula One said in a statement to The Post.

The relationship between Ecclestone and Putin grew when they were creating the Russian Grand Prix, which debuted in Sochi in 2014. Two years later, Ecclestone was criticized for calling Putin “the guy who should run Europe.” Since then, he has made headlines for provocative comments about social and political matters.

On “Good Morning Britain” Thursday, he went on to say (via the BBC) that “What [Putin is] doing is something he believes is the right thing he’s doing for Russia.” Told that the deaths of thousands of people and Putin’s actions could not be justified, he replied, “I don’t. It wasn’t intentional.” He added that Zelensky could have averted war through negotiations.

Ecclestone said he has not spoken with Putin said the invasion began. “I’m absolutely sure he now wishes he didn’t start this whole business, but it didn’t start as a war.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, appearing on the same program, called the comments about Putin “extraordinary, absolutely extraordinary” when asked for her reaction.

“This is a man [Putin] who has perpetrated an appalling war involving the systematic rape of women, the targeting of civilians in shopping centers,” Truss said, adding, “Clearly Vladimir Putin is toxic, the prime minister [Boris Johnson] is right to say that. … When people can see on their TV screens the appalling things that are happening on the ground in Ukraine, the appalling suffering of the Ukrainian people, I find that absolutely shocking.”

Ecclestone also weighed in on the racist comment by Piquet, who won two of his three world titles driving for Ecclestone’s Brabham team, after a backlash earlier this week from Hamilton, other drives and Formula One. Ecclestone said he was “surprised Lewis hasn’t just brushed it aside, or better than that, replied.”

But Hamilton did reply. “It’s more than language,” Hamilton, the seven-time series champion and Formula One’s only Black driver, tweeted. “These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

In Portuguese, the winningest driver in Formula One tweeted, “Let’s focus on changing the mind-set.”

Piquet made the comment in Portuguese in November to Motorsport Talk’s Ricardo Oliveira as he discussed a crash from last summer involving Hamilton and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on the first lap of the 2021 British Grand Prix. The 69-year-old Brazilian called the accident a “joke,” adding that Hamilton was “lucky” only Verstappen crashed. The comments came to light because the British Grand Prix is this weekend.

Piquet said that the word he used does not have a racial connotation.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defense for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used in Brazilian Portuguese for a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend,” he said (via ESPN). “I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations.

“I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin color. I apologize wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect.”

On Thursday, Ecclestone said: “It’s probably not appropriate with us, but probably it isn’t something terrible that happens if you said that in Brazil.

“But people say things, and people talk about people if they happen to be little bit overweight, or a little bit undersized like me. I’m quite sure people have made remarks about that. If I’d have heard it, I’d have been able to deal with it myself without too much trouble.”

