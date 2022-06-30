Bradley Beal signs five-year max contract with Wizards

Earlier this month, Bradley Beal celebrated the unveiling of a pair of basketball courts he helped pay to refurbish in Washington’s Columbia Heights neighborhood. His logo adorned the blacktop as did a quote attributed to him, painted in white along one baseline.
June 30, 2022
The contract will pay Beal roughly $43 million in 2022-23 and includes annual raises of $3.4 million. In the final year of the deal, the guard stands to make $57.1 million at age 33.
Beal’s signing signals his commitment to the franchise and his approval of President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard’s stewardship of the team. The guard has been clear for the past two years as questions about his future in Washington grew louder: Beal wants to win. He clearly believes in the Wizards enough to help them get there.
From the Wizards’ perspective, the deal reinforces their belief in the three-time all-star as a worthy face of a franchise and puts a bow on the long arc of a takeover that began when point guard John Wall had season-ending surgery in December 2018.
Wall was traded two years later, and team owner Ted Leonsis handed Beal the reins.
Since then, Beal proved himself as one of the most talented scorers in the NBA. When operating at the peak of his powers in 2020-21 he became just the sixth player since the NBA-ABA merger to average at least 30 points in back to back seasons (30.5 points per game in 2019-20 and 31.3 points in 2020-21), was voted an all-star starter for the first time and was named to an all-NBA team for the first time.
His ability to get to the hoop no matter who was on the floor with him or standing in his way made Beal one of the most sought-after players in the league. His low-key personality, which made it easy to imagine him fitting in alongside any number of the NBA’s megawatt stars, made him even more desirable.
But Beal maintained he wanted to remain loyal to the team that drafted him, help Leonsis build a winning organization and give back to the only city he’s ever played in as a pro.
“It’s love that I’ve received from day one,” Beal said earlier this month at the court unveiling. “The city’s accepted me since [I was] a rookie, and here I am going into year 11 and it’s the same love, if not more. I’ve always just tried to pay that back in one way or another, community outreach, and that’s something I’ll always take pride in. Because that’s something that has a more lasting impact than basketball.”
His numbers dipped last season, falling to 23.3 points. He shot 30 percent from three, a career low, and 45.1 percent from the floor, his worst since 2015-16, before surgery on his left wrist ended his season in early February.
None of it mattered; Beal and the Wizards’ mutual commitment held strong. The guard always has the option of demanding a trade in the future, and Sheppard has proved adept at dealing his way out of seemingly immovable contracts. But for now, Beal has cemented his place in Washington.
What to read on the Washington Wizards
Wes Unseld’s first season: Players praised the coach’s even keel. But the defense was still bad.
Offseason needs: Securing Bradley Beal’s future is at the top of the organization’s to-do list. Finding a permanent solution at point guard is No. 2 on the Wizards’ offseason checklist.
Candace Buckner: Forget the excuses about lineup disruption, chemistry issues brought on by the massive trade-deadline makeover and Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury. The Wizards took a step back this year.
Peace for Kristaps Porzingis: The big man called Washington the “perfect place” to help him reach his career goal because of the Wizards’ mix of young and veteran players.
Kyle Kuzma’s fashion game: What started as a desire to look sharp became part of his identity when he was drafted with the 27th pick in 2017 and he moved to Los Angeles.
Rui Hachimura’s time off: For the Wizards forward, a hoops star in two very different countries, time away is a delicate dance.