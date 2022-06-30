Bradley Beal signs five-year max contract with Wizards

What to read on the Washington Wizards

Wes Unseld’s first season: Players praised the coach’s even keel. But the defense was still bad.

Offseason needs: Securing Bradley Beal’s future is at the top of the organization’s to-do list. Finding a permanent solution at point guard is No. 2 on the Wizards’ offseason checklist.

Candace Buckner: Forget the excuses about lineup disruption, chemistry issues brought on by the massive trade-deadline makeover and Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury. The Wizards took a step back this year.

Peace for Kristaps Porzingis: The big man called Washington the “perfect place” to help him reach his career goal because of the Wizards’ mix of young and veteran players.

Kyle Kuzma’s fashion game: What started as a desire to look sharp became part of his identity when he was drafted with the 27th pick in 2017 and he moved to Los Angeles.

Rui Hachimura’s time off: For the Wizards forward, a hoops star in two very different countries, time away is a delicate dance.

