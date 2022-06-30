Casey Motter, Braves’ longtime PA announcer, dies at 53

Placeholder while article actions load

Casey Motter, the public address announcer for the Atlanta Braves since 2007, has died, the team announced Thursday. According to the Athletic, Motter died in his sleep early that morning. He was 53 years old. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Describing Motter as “the Voice of Truist Park,” their home stadium in Atlanta, the Braves noted that he was a native of the metropolitan area and a “lifelong” fan of the team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family,” the Braves said, “and we share our deepest sympathy with Braves fans everywhere.”

“Definitely a tragic moment,” Braves outfielder Michael Harris, a native of the Atlanta area, said (via ajc.com) before a game Thursday at Philadelphia. “I just send condolences to his family. It’s obviously tough. Going to the games and hearing them, and then actually being in the games and hearing your name announced and stuff, it’s really tough. I can only imagine what his family’s feeling right now, let alone Braves Country and everybody else.”

Advertisement

As the Braves noted Thursday, Motter was able to announce the team’s home games during last year’s World Series, won by Atlanta over the Houston Astros.

“It was a dream come true,” Motter said of that experience, per the team.

“With his iconic voice, he brought an infectious energy & passion to every game, including those of the 2021 World Series,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said in a tweet. “We’re praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Known for his baritone delivery — which lent a rich texture to his signature greeting, “Helloooo, baseball fans!” — Motter had no professional experience when the Braves hired him in 2007. An employee with an exterminator company at the time, Motter had his announcing talents spotted the year before when Braves executive Frank Wren attended a youth football game.

Advertisement

In a 2010 first-person essay for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Motter wrote that, having been thrilled at hearing his name announced when he was a young football player, he wanted his son to have the same experience. Other parents encouraged him to keep at it, and eventually, Motter said, he was announcing six games every Saturday for youth football and baseball programs in Peachtree City, Ga.

“I try to do the same thing for the Braves players that I do in youth-league football,” he wrote then. “I pump up each of their names when they come to the plate.

“It’s my passion now, and I feel like I’m truly using a gift that God gave me. … We all should find time to use our gifts so we can create our own field of dreams.”

GiftOutline Gift Article