Emily Engel-Natzke joins Capitals’ staff as video coordinator

The Washington Capitals named Emily Engel-Natzke the team’s video coordinator Thursday, making her the first female video coach in NHL history. Engel-Natzke previously worked as video coach for the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. She was hired by the Bears in November 2020 and was the first female coach in the Capitals organization.

As she makes the leap to the NHL, she will work alongside Capitals’ video coach Brett Leonhardt in Washington. No other NHL team currently has a woman working on its coaching staff full-time, according to the Capitals.

“It is obviously really exciting, just the opportunity to work with [Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette], his staff and Brett Leonhardt, who has been a video coach for 10 years now, so I’m really grateful,” Engel-Natzke said in a video conference call Wednesday. “My time in Hershey has been awesome and I think it has really prepared me for this opportunity, so I’m really exciting to get down to D.C. and join the staff.”

Before Engel-Natzke joined the Bears, she was previously at the University of Wisconsin, where she was the assistant director of operations/video coordinator. She worked with the men’s and women’s hockey teams at Wisconsin from 2015 to 2017 but focused solely on the men’s team after 2017. She said her experience working under longtime Coach Tony Granato helped her advance in hockey.

“He was really key in helping me learn and grow and push to be an NHL-style video coach with a heavy workload, long hours,” Engel-Natzke said. “Once I started working with him, I felt like that dream could be a reality.”

Laviolette praised Engel-Natzke for her dedication to her craft in a demanding field with long hours that often go unnoticed.

“We feel like we hired really a qualified person that we brought into the organization two years ago and came in and did an outstanding job, and that’s what development is all about,” Laviolette said. “For me, we got the best person and that’s the most important thing.”

In Washington, Engel-Natzke replaces former video coordinator Jared Elenberger, who left the organization to pursue other opportunities. Engel-Natzke and her wife, Spencer, will soon move to the D.C. area, and she will be at the team’s development camp in mid-July.

Engel-Natzke said it is encouraging that more women have been hired into different roles by NHL teams in the past year, and it was an honor to be included in that group.

“It’s kind of surreal, I guess,” Engel-Natzke said. “ … I think if you may have asked me a week ago, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be a big deal. But with everything that’s going on … I’m more so just honored to be, I guess, the first. Hopefully that just opens the door even further for people who want to get into this job and this profession.”

