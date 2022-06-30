In a surprising move, Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

Placeholder while article actions load

The Brooklyn Nets’ season of disarray has pushed their franchise centerpiece to seek greener pastures. Three years after arriving in Brooklyn to form a superstar partnership with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant requested a trade by the Nets hours before the NBA’s free agency opened Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The 12-time all-star is eyeing a move to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, among other possible destinations.

Durant’s trade request was first reported by The Athletic, and his interest in the Suns and Heat was first reported by ESPN.com. Yahoo Sports reported that Durant’s preference is Phoenix.

Durant, 33, has reportedly kept his distance from Nets management this summer in the aftermath of a humbling first-round sweep by the Boston Celtics. Last summer, Durant inked a four-year, $198 million contract extension that seemingly solidified his position with Brooklyn for the remaining of his prime.

But the ensuing 12 months included several twists and turns. Durant’s co-stars, James Harden and Irving, weren’t re-signed to long-term deals last summer, and Harden forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. Earlier this week, Irving picked up his $36.5 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season after the franchise opted against extending him a long-term max contract. Irving’s lack of availability for much of last season due to his refusal to take the vaccine influenced Brooklyn’s thinking.

Durant carried the Nets through a turbulent campaign, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, earning all-star and all-NBA second team honors. This summer, Durant jetted to Europe immediately following the playoffs and has taken a hands-off approach to Irving’s potential free agency. On a recent podcast, Durant said that he planned to “let things play out” and that their friendship “will still be there” no matter what happens.

“This is this man’s livelihood,” Durant said on the ETCs. “This is much bigger than me. Being a free agent, it’s one of the most important times in your career. That can’t be swayed by anybody else.”

Beyond Irving’s disruptive presence, the Nets faced a host of roster questions thanks to a laundry list of free agents, including Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton, Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

In Phoenix, Durant would be joining a no-nonsense, all-basketball culture and a contention-worthy roster headlined by all-stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Durant has teamed with both Paul and Booker to win gold medals with USA Basketball, and he shares Prince George’s County, Md., ties with Suns Coach Monty Williams.

The Suns, who came within two wins of claiming the 2021 title before losing in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks this year, have multiple attractive pieces they could include in a trade for Durant, including center Deandre Ayton and forward Mikal Bridges. Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, is one of this summer’s highest-profile restricted free agents.

Miami, meanwhile, also has an experienced, playoff-tested roster that reached the 2020 Finals and this year’s Eastern Conference finals.

Durant’s trade request comes just two weeks after the Warriors, his former team, won their first title since his 2019 departure to Brooklyn.

