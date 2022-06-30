Live updates Kevin Durant requests trade as NBA free agency is set to tip off

It doesn’t exactly take a code breaker to decipher New York’s intentions. Knicks executives showed up courtside at Mavericks playoff games in April and then hired Brunson’s father, Rick, as an assistant coach in early June. During the draft, New York traded its lottery pick and dumped Kemba Walker’s salary in a trade to increase its spending power in pursuit of the Dallas guard and other targets.

Brunson, 25, would plug in nicely as New York’s starting point guard, and he is coming off a career season in which he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists. Yet Brunson’s strong showing in the playoffs — he averaged 21.6 points and poured in 41 during a first-round win over the Utah Jazz — will make Dallas highly motivated to keep him. How high, exactly, are the Knicks willing to go to get their man?