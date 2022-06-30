The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Kevin Durant requests trade as NBA free agency is set to tip off

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Updated June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT|Published June 30, 2022 at 3:49 p.m. EDT
NBA free agency opens Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time, when teams can officially start meeting with players. Follow along for live updates as the deals start to roll in.

What to know

  • The Brooklyn Nets are in limbo as Kevin Durant has requested a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. This comes one day after teammate Kyrie Irving opted in to the final year of his contract rather than testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
  • The New York Knicks have spent the past week clearing salary to aid their free agency pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
  • The San Antonio Spurs traded all-star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
