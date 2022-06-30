NWSL will allow 17-year-old Jaedyn Shaw to join league

Placeholder while article actions load

The National Women’s Soccer League will allow 17-year-old Jaedyn Shaw to sign with a team, making an exception to its age-restriction rule for a U.S. under-20 national team attacker who could’ve spurned the league for a European club next winter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Texas-born attacker trained with the Washington Spirit before this season but wasn’t allowed to sign because she was under 18 — the league threshold — and Washington didn’t own her NWSL rights.

On Thursday, though, the league announced it will allow Shaw to enter the NWSL through a discovery process involving all 12 teams. Ranked by how they finished last season, teams will be able to claim her rights next Thursday.

(The NWSL won’t say whether the 2022 expansion clubs, Angel City and San Diego, are at the top or bottom of the list.)

If Shaw doesn’t fall to Washington, which won the championship last season and is no higher than No. 10 on the discovery list, the Spirit would attempt to make a trade.

“We obviously think she’s talented and we would like for something to work out,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said during his weekly media session, “but it’s not always that simple.”

The past week, Shaw was part of the U.S. U-20 squad that won the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France. In a three-game competition, she scored in each of the last two matches. Shaw is expected to make the roster for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica.

“You have someone who wants to play and there’s a process that has to be [completed] before that can happen,” Ward said of her NWSL future. “Fortunately now, we’re at the end of that line and it’s just figuring out the final hurdle.”

Had the NWSL not made an exception for Shaw, she would have had to wait until the draft in January, two months after she turns 18. However, the league risked losing her overseas or being sued on antitrust grounds, as 15-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie did last year.

Moultrie won, and the league made her available through the discovery process. Seattle-based OL Reign selected Moultrie, then traded her rights to the Portland Thorns, with whom she had trained for two years. Portland relinquished a third-round draft pick.

“Any team that seeks to participate in the discovery process [for Shaw] would need to demonstrate a plan for how they would comply with the safeguarding rules related to minors until Shaw turns 18,” the NWSL said.

Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement, “This is a special circumstance that I believe requires us to show flexibility in how we execute our policies, and as a practical matter, is part of our ongoing review of our age restriction policy.”

The NWSL said the age-restriction policy will remain in place “as the league continues to review and revise its policies and procedures. … [A]ny future requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Although the league’s decision to make Shaw available in the discovery process might prevent her from joining the Spirit, Ward said he doesn’t think “they were difficult or obtuse in any way.”

“It’s their understanding the landscape is changing and shifting,” he said.

He added that, with more pro opportunities worldwide available to young female players than ever before, access into the league beyond the draft is “something that's going to need to be addressed.”

In Shaw’s case, Ward said, “I don't think the league threw up roadblocks looking toward a process, but they wanted to make sure a process was carefully thought out and that it was fair.”

The NWSL, which launched in 2013, does not have a homegrown development system like MLS. In the men’s league, teams develop teenagers in their youth academies and own exclusive signing rights. There is no age limit to sign an MLS contract, either.

The Spirit has employed two teenagers: Mallory Pugh, 19, who was acquired through the ranking order in 2017, and Trinity Rodman, 18, in the 2021 draft.

