USC and UCLA reportedly are exploring a move to the Big Ten

The Big Ten may be about to expand to the West Coast. Multiple reports Thursday said the conference is near a deal that would add USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. The move would expand the Big Ten to 16 teams nearly a year after Texas and Oklahoma reshaped the college sports landscape when they accepted invitations to join the SEC.
The moves by USC and UCLA could happen as early as 2024, according to the Mercury News, which first reported the potential change. It is unclear whether the move is exclusive to football or expands to other sports.
Both schools expressed interest in leaving the conference several months ago, but talks accelerated in recent weeks, according to Sports Illustrated. Should it lose the Los Angeles-based rivals, the Pac-12 would be without the schools tethering it one of the country’s largest media markets and most fertile recruiting grounds.
The move, which could have political implications because of UCLA’s inclusion in the University of California system, comes 11 years after the Pac-12’s most recent expansion, when the conference added Colorado and Utah in 2011. The Big Ten’s most recent additions were Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.
Earlier in June, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told the Oregonian that he was “absolutely not” concerned about the league losing teams to the Big Ten, adding: “I have no concern about our schools. We had the opportunity when conference realignment was going on last summer to canvas our president and chancellors and it is clear to me that everyone who’s in the Pac-12 is committed to the Pac-12. I’m not worried about that. We’re not looking to expand; we had lots of opportunities to expand. We’re really happy at 12.”
The Big Ten’s latest possible expansion could instigate more extensive shifts across the college sports landscape, as it and the SEC amass more power — and distribute more sizable payouts — than other conferences. After losing Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 and the American Athletic Conference poached schools from across the map, including Cincinnati and BYU (Big 12) and Charlotte and UAB (American Athletic).
