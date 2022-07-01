Cain Velasquez’s family sues man who allegedly molested jailed UFC star’s son

Placeholder while article actions load

The family of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is suing the man they say molested his 4-year-old son. In a filing made with the California Superior Court in Santa Clara County, where the alleged abuse took place, Velasquez’s son and a legal guardian are presented as the plaintiffs. Velasquez, 39, is in county jail and facing charges including attempted murder after he allegedly chased at high speed and shot into a car containing Harry Goularte in February. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was struck by gunfire and suffered nonfatal injuries.

Goularte, who is out on bail, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a felony charge of a lewd or lascivious act upon a minor.

The Velasquez family’s lawsuit accuses Goularte of exposing himself to, disrobing and touching the genitals of the 4-year-old boy. Such episodes occurred frequently, the lawsuit claims, from last year until February.

Goularte’s mother, Patricia Goularte, ran a day-care center attended five days a week by Velasquez’s son. The day care operation was run out of a house in which Goularte, his mother and stepfather are said to have lived. The latter two are also named in the suit, as are the day care business, 25 of its employees and a concrete business owned by Goularte.

Advertisement

All of them were accused in the lawsuit of having “fostered, maintained, and allowed an environment for its attendees to fall victim to sexual abuse at the hands of [Goularte].” He didn’t work at the facility, but as a resident of the house he had “daily access to the attendees/children,” the court filing stated.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said last month that investigators were interviewing other attendees of the day care, in case any of them were “potential victims” of the 43-year-old Goularte. Per reports, he has a preliminary trial hearing set for September.

An attorney for Goularte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Velasquez has twice had requests for bail denied, most recently in May, by a Santa Clara County judge who pointed to what she described as his “reckless disregard for human life” during the 11-mile chase. Prosecutors accused Velasquez, who held the UFC heavyweight belt from 2010 to 2011 and again from 2012 to 2015, of firing a 40-caliber semiautomatic handgun from his vehicle into the one transporting Goularte, his mother and his stepfather.

Advertisement

Velasquez is due back in court in August. If he is convicted of attempted murder, he could be sentenced to a term of 20 years to life.

“This case is a terrible tragedy with gut-wrenching irony,” Warren Paboojian, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, said in a written statement. “Harry Goularte, who allegedly molested my 4-year-old client, is out on bail. However, my client’s father, Cain Velasquez, who allegedly tried to shoot Mr. Goularte is still in jail without the benefit of bail. Mr. Velasquez cannot be with his son during this terrible time.”

“The day care facility should never be able to operate again,” added Paboojian, “and the owner should be held accountable both civilly and criminally for their neglect.”

GiftOutline Gift Article