In Rochester, reminders that the Nationals’ rebuild will take time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cade Cavalli, Cole Henry and Matt Cronin are on the Rochester Red Wings’ official roster, meaning the next step of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild is happening just south of Lake Ontario at Frontier Field. But even though their names have recently stirred excitement at the ballpark, this week was a reminder that rebuilds are incremental.

Cavalli, Henry and Cronin are three of the Nationals’ top pitching prospects. By early June, after Henry and Cronin were promoted to the club’s Class AAA affiliate, all three were a step away from the majors. Yet the size of that step, and what it might take to make it, will vary by the player. Cavalli, 23, returned from a two-week break on Wednesday night and labored through three innings against the Worcester Red Sox. Cronin, a 24-year-old reliever, is resting for a bit, with Washington using a pause-now-to-pitch-through-the-season plan for many of its top arms. And Henry, 22, is down in West Palm Beach, Fla., to rehab his shoulder.

Before going on the injured list, Henry logged his only rough outing of the year. Against Worcester, Cavalli needed 29 pitches to finish the first, plunked two batters in the second and struggled to command his breaking balls throughout. Cronin has not pitched for Rochester since June 17. These are, in theory, the next big-name pitchers who could get a chance in Washington. That’s just going to take patience and some time.

“You’re starting to see guys who will hopefully be pieces to the puzzle and bring us another championship down the line,” Matthew LeCroy, the Red Wings’ manager, said Wednesday afternoon. LeCroy also has Joan Adon, the 23-year-old righty who soared to the Opening Day roster in before arriving in Rochester with a 6.95 ERA in 12 starts with the Nationals.

“But the thing you have to understand is that the jump from AA to AAA is huge,” LeCroy continued. “And then maybe that will help you see what sort of leap it is from AAA to the big leagues. This is where it gets tough.”

Around the organization, many feel the Red Wings have the right pitching coach for the task in Rafael Chaves. Players, young and old, love him. Three months into his first season here, he’s also gotten rave reviews from Sam Narron, Washington’s pitching coordinator, and others in the front office. Chaves, 53, spent his entire 12-year playing career in the minors. Outside of two years as the Seattle Mariners’ pitching coach, he’s always been a minor league instructor, too.

For the past three seasons, he was the Philadelphia Phillies’ director of pitching development. After he was squeezed out in a player development overhaul, the Nationals hired him while reshaping their staff. Chaves is soft-spoken and quick to smile. He is from Puerto Rico and bilingual, which helps him navigate language barriers. And his delivery — calm, measured, each word spoken as if it’s being balanced on the one before it — has his pitchers gripped.

“My job is to develop players. If I’m not doing that, then why am I here?” Chaves said. “I have to take pride in their development. When they’re going good, it’s that they did a good job. When they don’t, I have to think, ‘Okay, where am I failing?’ That’s something that’s kept me in this game a long time. I think it’s important that you care about your players and show them that.”

Mid-interview, Chaves was interrupted by Matt Lipka, one of Rochester’s outfielders, who yelled: “You put in that article that this guy needs to make it to the show! And I love him.” About 30 seconds later, Lucius Fox, an infielder, stopped to say: “The best coach! Put that in there!” To Lipka, Chaves paused a thought and whispered, “I love you, too.” To Fox, he only laughed, maintaining that his goal is to get players to the majors, not himself.

Chaves has constantly evolved as a coach, learning technology and analytics, proving curiosity can lurk beneath an old-school exterior. He sees those tools as the best way to reach this generation.

“I had to be willing to learn and not be close-minded,” Chaves explained. “First step toward curing an issue is that you have to accept it, right? Like the people that have an addiction, they have to admit that they have an addiction. It’s no different with people resistant to change in this sport. I realized that if I don’t adjust to the game, the game is going to go right over my head and will move on without me.”

Sitting in the Red Wings’ dugout, he discussed the spin efficiency of Cronin’s top-of-the-zone fastball, then the granular relationship of Cavalli’s fastball and change-up. Has he come to like that side of the game?

“I think it’s very productive, yes, because it gives you the objective information and they want to see that,” Chaves said. “It’s not rocket science. I didn’t have to build the machine, I just have to learn what the machine is reading. That’s doable.”

Between Chaves, Narron and LeCroy, the assessments of Cavalli, Cronin and Henry take shape. Cavalli needs to sharpen his fastball command in and outside of the zone. The left-handed Cronin, who had a 0.00 ERA in AA before a few bumps in Rochester, needs to refine his curve and throw more strikes with it. Henry needs to stay on the mound.

Come early August, once the trade deadline has passed, the Nationals will likely pull a small handful of replacements up from Rochester. But if Cavalli, Cronin or Henry are not among them — either for health or performance reasons — it won’t be alarming. They are the opposite of stopgaps in a lost season. They are supposed to be the Nationals’ future, inched along.

“We probably don’t talk near enough about what the covid year meant for young players,” said Tyler Clippard, now a veteran reliever with Rochester. “My 22-year-old season was literally when I learned the most I ever have in my career. So if Cade is what, 23, I really see him as 22. That goes for all those guys. They missed a full year of development and that’s no joke.

“I hope the organization gives them the necessary time to grow and figure this out. That will wind up being better for everyone in the long run.”

