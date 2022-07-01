In NBA blockbuster trade, Timberwolves land Rudy Gobert from Jazz

Placeholder while article actions load

The long-anticipated breakup of the Utah Jazz’s star partnership has finally arrived. Utah agreed to trade all-star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Jazz will receive four first-round picks, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler, guards Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Minnesota will send out unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and a top-five protected pick in 2029. ESPN.com first reported the terms, which also includes Leandro Bolmaro going from Minnesota to Utah.

Gobert, 30, averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season, earning his third straight all-star selection. However, chemistry concerns between Gobert and all-star guard Donovan Mitchell contributed to Utah’s lackluster exit in a first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and longtime Jazz Coach Quin Snyder announced his resignation earlier this month after eight seasons.

For Utah, which recently hired former Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be the NBA’s youngest coach at age 34, the return package signals a long-term rebuilding plan. The Jazz didn’t receive an impact-making veteran nor a proven starting-caliber center to replace Gobert. Instead, Utah collected quality draft assets, surpassing the three first-round picks that the Atlanta Hawks sent to the San Antonio Spurs for all-star guard Dejounte Murray earlier this week.

In the Jazz’s first major move since hiring Danny Ainge as CEO, the former Celtics executive constructed a package that is reminiscent of his famous 2013 trade of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets. While Mitchell, 25, is now in place as Utah’s undisputed franchise player, constructing another trade around the three-time all-star guard would allow Utah to enter a full-scale teardown.

The Timberwolves, directed by aggressive new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore and guided by new president Tim Connelly, have constructed an intriguing pairing of all-star big men in Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert’s arrival will shift Towns to power forward, where Minnesota can utilize his elite scoring ability and three-point shooting. On defense, Gobert will cover up Towns’s limitations as a rim-protector, though Towns will now be asked to cover more ground on the perimeter.

While twin tower alignments have largely fallen out of favor in the modern NBA, the Timberwolves will be betting that Towns and Anthony Edwards can drive an elite offense while Gobert can captain a top-10 defense, as he did for years with the Jazz. Towns, 26, inked a four-year supermax extension worth $224 million on Friday, but the three-time all-star is still seeking the first playoff series victory of his seven-year career. Gobert is entering the second year of a five-year, $205 million extension.

This is no small philosophical gamble for the Timberwolves, who will be paying Gobert and Towns more than $71 million next season. Minnesota, which also signed versatile forward Kyle Anderson on Thursday, could still search for trading partners for guard D’Angelo Russell, but Beverley’s departure would make him more difficult to replace.

