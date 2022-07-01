Everything you need to know about USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten

What you need to read about college football
Scores | Rankings | Standings | Stats
Conference shakeup: The ground beneath college sports took its most disfiguring shake to date as Southern California and UCLA announced they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
Jerry Brewer: As college sports change, coaches must stop whining and amplify new voices.
Name, image and likeness: As NIL money keeps rising for players, coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban are lobbing accusations at each other while most Americans are still enjoying college sports, a Post-UMD poll finds. The NCAA has issued guidelines for schools, but boosters like Miami’s John Ruiz aren’t worried.
USC’s fever dream: At the Trojans’ spring game, minds long addled with college football might struggle to remember where all of the players and coaches used to be.
Season wrap-up: College football can’t ruin the magic of college football, no matter how hard it tries.
Barry Svrluga: Kirby Smart finally vanquished Nick Saban, and now college football feels different.
John Feinstein: Don’t underestimate Deion Sanders — and don’t take your eyes off him.