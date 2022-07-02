LAPD confirms Miles Bridges’s domestic violence arrest; wife details injuries

Placeholder while article actions load

Miles Bridges, one of the bigger names of this summer’s NBA free agency period, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Wednesday in Los Angeles. The L.A. Police Department confirmed the details in a statement Friday, saying that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury” following an incident Monday in West Los Angeles.

According to online records, Bridges was booked and released on $130,000 bond Wednesday evening. His arraignment is July 20.

Bridges’s wife, Mychelle Johnson, shared photos of various injuries Friday on Instagram, as well as an apparent medical report. Dated Tuesday, the report listed her diagnosis as: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. … I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

Johnson also said she suffered “torn muscles in my neck from being choked until I went to sleep.”

Bridges, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged a career-best 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Charlotte Hornets last season, his fourth in the NBA after he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State. He is a restricted free agent and the Hornets have given him a qualifying offer, meaning they can match offers from other teams. Before his arrest, he was expected to draw sizable offers from a number of teams, including the Detroit Pistons (Bridges hails from Flint, Mich.) and Indiana Pacers.

NBA free agency opened Thursday evening. Bridges has yet to sign with a team.

The Hornets said in a statement Thursday that they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Charlotte reportedly is hesitant to offer Bridges a max contract because it already is paying sizable salaries to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier and would like to eventually re-sign LaMelo Ball and P.J. Washington to extensions. Giving Bridges a long-term deal would put Charlotte in danger of having to pay the NBA’s luxury tax, something the team has never done.

Still, General Manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday, before Bridges’s arrest, that the team intended to have him back next season.

“As an organization, we love Miles,” Kupchak said during a news conference introducing new coach Steve Clifford. “We’re going to bring him back. He’s been great for the franchise, and I believe with his work ethic he’s only going to get better.”

Thomas Floyd contributed to this report.

