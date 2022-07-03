After Juan Soto exits, Nats’ rallies are all for naught in latest loss

Placeholder while article actions load

For a moment, Josh Bell was the hero Sunday, saving a game that, long before his eighth-inning homer, was dimmed by Juan Soto leaving with left calf tightness. But the Miami Marlins’ Jesús Sánchez didn’t like that script. Neither, for that matter, did Washington Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But then along came Victor Robles, who wasn’t quite cool with Sánchez’s two-strike, two-out, two-run, second-deck, ninth-inning homer defining the afternoon. And then came extras, the final separation point, with the Marlins scoring three off Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the 10th.

That was good enough for a 7-4 win over Washington (29-52) and the team’s fourth straight loss. That’s how the Nationals dropped to 1-11 against a team they used to knock around. That’s how they limped into the halfway point of a dismal season. Soto was not available to reporters postgame because he was undergoing an MRI exam away from the stadium.

Sure, Bell padded his all-star case with a diving stop at first base, a double that spoiled Pablo López’s no-hit bid in the seventh and a go-ahead moonshot that left three outs for Rainey to record. But because Rainey couldn’t do so without damage — and because Edwards couldn’t limit the Marlins (37-40) — the Nationals could only square their attention on Soto’s status and another defeat.

“He went up there and hit and he said it was fine,” Manager Dave Martinez recounted, pointing to how Soto batted in the fourth inning after stretching his calf a bit in right field. “And all of a sudden he ran and came back and said it was tightening up on him.”

And Bell’s reaction to Soto exiting the game?

“Oh, yeah, it’s terrifying, obviously,” he said. “So you know, fingers crossed that it’s not anything too, too time-consuming. We’ll see. I know he’s probably going to get the results back here soon. I know we’re all holding our breath for him. I guess time will tell.”

Soto seemed to aggravate his calf while chasing down Bryan De La Cruz’s double off starter Erick Fedde in the third. An inning later, after his second walk, Soto was caught in a rundown and tried to dodge catcher Jacob Stallings’s tag between third and home. That was his final act of the contest. Lane Thomas replaced him in right field for the top of the fifth.

López was dominant until Bell cracked him with a double and Nelson Cruz followed with an RBI single. That sparked a rally that knotted the score at 2 until Bell skied Steven Okert’s hanging slider out to left in the eighth. But in the next half, Rainey issued a two-out walk to Avisaíl García, brewing trouble, before Sánchez crushed a low-and-in fastball. Then Robles poked a two-out single off lefty Tanner Scott, setting up the Marlins for four straight singles off Edwards in the 10th.

Something had to separate the Nationals and Marlins. Those four hits did the trick.

How did Rainey break down his blown save? “Not miss down and in,” the 29-year-old said of the pitch to Sánchez. “Lefty, he’s hunting fastballs middle-in, looking to do damage, and I missed the spot that he could do it. Actually not that upset about the homer — obviously don’t want to give it up there — but it’s the walk. The walk makes it a two-run homer instead of a solo shot, and if it is a solo shot, we come back bottom nine, we walk it off, and it’s over.”

How did Fedde fare against the Marlins? Fedde held the Marlins to two runs in six innings, throwing 106 pitches. At the beginning of his outing, it seemed Fedde might shake the narrative of being a frustrating mix of effective and inefficient. He finished the second at 18 pitches. His sinker was sharp. But after a 26-pitch third, Fedde’s start was destined to finish like most of his others. He danced around some trouble and found a way to get outs. In the third, he even loaded the bases with none down and escaped with only one run on the scoreboard. Catcher Keibert Ruiz helped him out of the jam by throwing out Jon Berti, the major league leader in stolen bases. Fedde has a 4.29 ERA through 16 starts.

Where does Ruiz rank in caught runners? Once he caught Berti trying to steal second in the third, Ruiz had thrown out 12 runners. That put him one behind the Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto for most in the majors. But Ruiz also has picked off a MLB-high four players at first base, making him one of the best at controlling the base paths.

How does Bell’s all-star candidacy look? A hit-by-pitch, double and homer raised his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to a team-best .918. And while he’s not a finalist for National League first basemen based on fan voting, Bell has a strong chance to be chosen by his peers or the commissioner’s office. One complication is how tough the field is, with Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso and Freddie Freeman among the best at Bell’s position. But Bell is still getting hot at the right time.

What’s the latest with some of Washington’s injured pitchers? Evan Lee, out with a left flexor strain, will head to Florida on Tuesday to throw bullpen sessions and eventually face hitters. He will be joined by Victor Arano, who has thrown off the bullpen mound at Nationals Park and is recovering from left knee inflammation. Lefty Josh Rogers, sidelined with a left shoulder impingement, is expected to make another start for Class AAA Rochester this week.

Also on the IL are Stephen Strasburg (stress reaction in his second and third ribs), Joe Ross (out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for a second time), Sean Doolittle (left elbow sprain), Hunter Harvey (right pronator strain), Will Harris (right pectoral surgery), Seth Romero (left calf strain) and Aníbal Sánchez, who has a nerve impingement in his neck and made a second start for Rochester on Sunday night.

