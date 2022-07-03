With new faces but same issues, shorthanded Spirit falls in San Diego

Placeholder while article actions load

Winless since May 1 and down seven starters because of U.S. national team commitments, the Washington Spirit hoped its depth could turn its fortunes Sunday against the similarly shorthanded San Diego Wave. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Many of the faces changed after a two-week hiatus, but the letdown was familiar. With a 2-1 loss at Torero Stadium, visiting Washington stretched its winless skid to 12 matches in all competitions and dropped to 0-3-2 over its past five.

Makenzy Doniak and Belle Briede struck late in the first half for the expansion Wave (6-2-3), which surged to the top of the National Women’s Soccer League standings.

“We reduced San Diego to mostly playing long in the first half and being very predictable,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said. “We just made two mistakes in the end that they were able to punish us for.”

Tara McKeown found Jordan Baggett — two players returning from lengthy injury absences — for a late consolation goal as the Spirit (1-4-6) remained eighth in the 12-team NWSL.

Both squads were crippled by international absences ahead of the Concacaf W Championship, the Mexico-hosted tournament that serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics. The Spirit played without U.S. goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury; defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Andi Sullivan and Ashley Sanchez; and forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch. San Diego was missing U.S. call-ups Naomi Girma, Taylor Kornieck and Alex Morgan (the NWSL scoring leader) as well as Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsson and Canada’s Kailen Sheridan.

Three Spirit players made their first regular season starts for the club: left back Jamia Fields and right winger Marissa Sheva — both playing on national team replacement contracts — and backup goalkeeper Devon Kerr. Midfielder Dorian Bailey returned to the lineup after seven missing weeks with a cheekbone injury.

The Wave broke through in the 36th minute when Christen Westphal connected with Kelsey Turnbow’s back-heel pass and drilled a low service across the goalmouth. Beating the Spirit’s Karina Rodriguez to the ball, Doniak flicked in a point-blank strike to open the scoring.

San Diego doubled its lead in first-half stoppage time. Marleen Schimmer picked Bailey’s pocket in midfield and slotted a through ball to Briede, who tucked her shot past Kerr.

“We can’t turn over the ball there, and we know that,” Ward said. “But it’s what happens sometimes.”

McKeown, a starter during the Spirit’s title run last season, entered at halftime for her first minutes since suffering a foot injury in the preseason Challenge Cup. In the 58th minute, she recorded Washington’s first shot on target when she cut in from the left flank and tested goalkeeper Carly Telford with a blistering effort.

Baggett came on four minutes later, having not played since suffering a concussion in a frightening collision late in the Challenge Cup final May 7.

The Spirit’s fresh legs nearly sparked a comeback. In the 71st minute, substitute Anna Heilferty forced Telford into a lunging save. Washington avoided a shutout seconds before the final whistle, when McKeown served a far-post cross that Baggett nodded home.

Addressing her headed goal as she came off a concussion, Baggett said: “If I ever imagined my vision of scoring in my first game, I don’t think I would’ve guessed [it would be] with my head.”

“I thought we did well in the second half,” said Spirit defender Sam Staab, a San Diego native who said she had about 200 friends and family members in attendance. “Obviously just turned it on a little bit too late.”

The Spirit hosts the Kansas City Current at 5 p.m. next Sunday at Segra Field.

