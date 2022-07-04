Juan Soto says everything is fine following MRI of his calf

Placeholder while article actions load

Juan Soto said before Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins that “everything was fine” following his MRI Sunday on his left calf. Soto was removed from Sunday’s contest before the fifth inning after feeling tightness in the back of the knee. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Still, Soto was not in Monday’s lineup for the season finale. He said he’ll take the injury a day at a time, but doesn’t seem too concerned.

“We’re gonna be good,” Soto said. “They said it’s just a little tight so it’s gonna take a couple days and see how it goes. It all depends on how I feel day by day.”

Soto felt tight behind his knee after running down Bryan De La Cruz’s double in the third inning. An inning later, Soto was caught in a rundown and tried to dodge catcher Jacob Stallings’s tag between third and home. He was pulled from the game and replaced by Lane Thomas before the top of the fifth inning.

Advertisement

“You don’t want to go out of the game that easy,” Soto said. “I want to be out there. I wanted to give my 100 percent, so why not try it again? But definitely, whenever I start feeling something that is not right, I just take the decision to pull out of the game.”

This isn’t the first time Soto has missed time with an injury this season — Soto missed two games with a right knee contusion after he slipped and struck his knee on a dugout bench on June 13. He limped off the field after the top of the ninth and Manager Dave Martinez opted to pinch hit for him in the bottom of the inning instead of keeping him in.

Soto’s absence will halt what has been a good stretch for him at the plate — in the last nine games, Soto is hitting 9-for-26 (.346) with a home run and four doubles and 10 walks. For the season, his batting average is .226 although his OPS is .831 since he leads the majors with 67 walks.

GiftOutline Gift Article