Winners: Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens

Rewind a few years, and it was tempting to think that Danny Ainge had lost his touch. In his final few seasons with the Boston Celtics, Ainge’s boldest moves backfired and he became a bit of a punchline for countless rumored trades that never came to fruition. The result was a maddening Celtics team that repeatedly inflated hopes and then failed to live up to expectations.

Boston shook up its hierarchy last summer, parting with Ainge and moving Brad Stevens from the sidelines to the front office. That decision, rare and a bit awkward, has paid off brilliantly for all parties.

Ainge landed with the Utah Jazz, whose demoralizing first-round exit set the stage for Friday’s blockbuster trade of Rudy Gobert. The Jazz made out like a bandit, nabbing four first-round picks, a pick swap and a collection of players while laying the groundwork for an even deeper teardown if it chooses to trade Donovan Mitchell. The 63-year-old Ainge rediscovered his fastball, selling high on a 30-year-old center who has never reached the Western Conference finals, who repeatedly expressed his frustration with his teammates during the playoffs and who will earn roughly $170 million over the next four years.

