USWNT’s win at Concacaf W Championship is more concerning than convincing

MONTERREY, Mexico — There was never much question whether the U.S. women’s national soccer team, standard-bearers for the game for more than three decades, would defeat Haiti on the opening night of the Concacaf W Championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taking that suggestion a step further, there is little doubt the top-ranked Americans will breeze to a 2023 World Cup berth and perhaps claim the region’s first Olympic berth.

But there is work to do over a fortnight here, and Monday night at Estadio Universitario, the four-time world champions passed their first light test with a 3-0 victory that was more concerning than convincing.

Alex Morgan scored twice in a seven-minute span of the first half and substitute Margaret Purce added an 84th-minute goal, but No. 60 Haiti was far from overwhelmed. If not for a failed one-on-one and a missed penalty kick before intermission, the second half would have been compelling.

As it were, the Americans were neither rattled nor carefree in defeating Haiti for the eighth time by a 49-0 aggregate.

Needing one more victory to all but secure passage to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the United States will play Jamaica’s 51st-ranked Reggae Girlz on Thursday at Monterrey’s other tournament venue, Estadio BBVA.

Mexico hosted Jamaica in the other group match late Monday.

The greater challenge for the United States is winning the tournament for the ninth time in 10 attempts, an aim that probably would require a victory over Canada, the reigning Olympic champions. The tournament champion will receive a berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the second- and third-place teams must clash in a two-leg playoff next year for a ticket to Paris.

In the week leading up to the match, U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski did not have many difficult lineup decisions. The backline, midfield and wide attack were set. There was some question, though, about the starting striker, though Morgan’s prosperous form with the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League suggested she would beat out Ashley Hatch for the job.

The greater intrigue was in goal, where 2019 World Cup star Alyssa Naeher faced stiff competition from newcomer Casey Murphy. Andonovski opted for Murphy, a 26-year-old from the North Carolina Courage who had made her U.S. debut in November.

Haiti’s lineup featured eight players from the French league and three U.S. college players: Georgetown goalkeeper Lara Larco; Virginia defender Claire Constant, The Post’s 2018 All-Met Player of the Year from T.C. Williams, now Alexandria City High; and Ruthny Mathurin of Louisiana Lafayette.

The match uncoiled the way most do for the United States: abundant possession against an opponent that saw no other option but to sit back and eye counterattacks and set pieces. The challenge for the Americans was remaining patient in trying to break down hardened resistance and supply service from the wings.

Haiti did have three major threats. Early in the half, Kethna Louis’s header off a free kick flew fractionally wide of the far post. Late in the half, Melchie Dumornay burned Becky Sauerbrunn only to have Murphy block her clear shot. Then, after Emily Fox took down Nerilia Mondesir in the box, Roselord Borgella drove the penalty kick off the left post as Murphy dived the other way.

In between those scares, Morgan scored twice to increase her career total to 117 in 193 appearances.

Moments after hitting the crossbar with a header, Morgan broke the deadlock with a clever touch in the 16th minute. Mallory Pugh crossed from the right wing. Morgan made a near-post run and, without looking at the target, left her feet at the edge of the six-yard box and used the outside of her right shoe to redirect the ball into the net.

In the 23rd, Kelley O’Hara delivered a high ball that Morgan headed with an arc over Larco from seven yards.

The second half was slow and predictable. The Americans weren’t able to flex their muscles, but Haiti wasn’t good enough to make a move. Andonovski made all five subs in the first 28 minutes of the half, in part to inject needed energy but mostly to rest starters and provide minutes to his deep bench.

Megan Rapinoe set up Purce for an apparent goal, but video replay showed Rapinoe was offside on the buildup. Rapinoe supplied Purce again, but Larco thwarted the chance. Purce finally got her goal by settling the ball in the heart of the penalty area and slotting it into the left corner for her fourth goal in 16 U.S. appearances.

Notes: Two players from D.C.-area high schools started — left back Fox (Stone Bridge) and defensive midfielder Andi Sullivan (South County) — and forward Purce (Good Counsel) entered at halftime. ...

FIFA announced two New Zealand cities, Auckland and Hamilton, will host a 10-nation playoff tournament in February to determine the final three World Cup teams. Participants will come from Asia (Thailand and Taiwan), Africa (two teams), Concacaf (two), South America (two), Europe (one) and Oceania (one). The third-place teams in Concacaf’s group play in Monterrey will advance to the playoffs.

