Joey Chestnut bettors refunded after protest stalls hot dog eating contest

The line for hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut was set at 74.5 dogs at this year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July contest. And, based on refunds given out Tuesday by some sportsbooks, he would have gotten there, too, if it weren't for a meddling protester. FanDuel and DraftKings are among the books that have announced refunds, giving money back on any straight bets for Chestnut to eat more than 74.5 hot dogs. Chestnut finished with 63 hot dogs Monday, a mark good enough to hand him his 15th title but well short of last year's record of 76.

It was Chestnut’s worst showing since 2015 but arguably his most action-packed. Midway through the contest, with Chestnut just getting going at 17 hot dogs, a protester rushed the Coney Island stage and attempted to unfurl a sign next to Chestnut.

Chestnut quickly put the protester, who was sporting a Darth Vader mask, in a headlock before organizers took the man away and the action continued.

Not seen on TV was Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold while scarfing another hotdog en route to victory pic.twitter.com/nZRZ1AR7jm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2022

“When he got in front of me … I didn’t know if he was going to attack me. There was a little bit of panic, and that’s why I grabbed him, and I wasn’t sure — I didn’t know how it was all going to play out,” Chestnut told the New York Post.

“If I pushed him, I would have dropped the hot dogs in my hands,” Chestnut added.

The New York Police Department charged three men Tuesday in relation to the incident. Scott Gilbertson, 21, of California — who tangled with Chestnut — was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to NY1. Animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest on Twitter, saying the demonstration was aimed at Nathan’s supplier Smithfield Foods.

The incident lasted just a few seconds but was deemed enough to let the over bettors off the hook. Despite partaking in the contest while on crutches, Chestnut won for the seventh straight year.

