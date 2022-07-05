Amid Wimbledon run, Nick Kyrgios charged in December assault in Australia

Read more on tennis

Wimbledon men: After ‘a hell of a battle’ at Wimbledon, Frances Tiafoe awaits the next step. And choice words and bizarre antics marked a wacky men’s night at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon women: French Open finalists Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff fell on a rough day for top women at the All England Club. Also, mixed doubles at dusk brings out Venus in twilight.

Serena’s return and exit: Serena Williams’s Wimbledon return lasted just one tortuous match. The revered champion received a wild-card entry to to seek a 24th Grand Slam title after a year-long competitive hiatus.

The war in Ukraine: As the tournament gets underway, Wimbledon’s Russia and Belarus ban leaves 16 of the top 100 on the outside. Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine spoke at length about the upended state of her mind, and said the absence of Russian and Belarusian players here had lent that mind some calm. Tsurenko beat fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Wimbledon starts: The season’s third Grand Slam returns in full with big crowds, roars and a little rain. Everything you need to know as the world’s longest-running tennis tournament kicks off on the grass courts of the All England Club.

French Open: Rafael Nadal steamrolled Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open championship and extend his men’s record number of Grand Slam titles to 22. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam.

On the court: Tennis has an anger-management problem, and it’s getting worse.

