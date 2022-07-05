What questions do you have about the Nationals? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

On the face of it, the Nationals aren’t that interesting. They have lost five in a row, including the last four to the once-lowly Miami Marlins. They are not only in last place in the National League East, but only Oakland and Cincinnati have worse records in all of the major leagues. Ouch.

But as I wrote after Monday’s July Fourth game against Miami, the Nats are absolutely at a pivotal point in their history. Think of all that awaits in the coming month: They are working on a new long-term contract with star Juan Soto. They have the fifth pick in the July 17 draft. They are likely to overhaul their roster by trading major league players for prospects.

Oh! And the Lerner family is actively pursuing a sale of the team — which means the fundamental direction of where things will go is likely to change.

Because of all this, I thought it would be best to bring aboard Nationals beat writer Jesse Dougherty — who’s in Philadelphia for the Phillies series — to help me navigate some central Nats questions as these issues percolate. Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday for answers, but please submit your questions early at the link below.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

