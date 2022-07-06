Browns send Baker Mayfield to Panthers, ending drawn-out saga

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Cleveland Browns finally completed the process of moving on from Baker Mayfield, agreeing Wednesday to trade the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The trade ends a four-year pairing in which Mayfield provided glimpses of potential stardom but did not entirely fulfill the promise attached to being a top overall choice in the NFL draft.

The Panthers confirmed the deal, announcing that it is contingent upon Mayfield passing a physical. The Browns receive a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick can become a fourth-rounder based on Mayfield’s playing time in Carolina, according to a person familiar with the matter.

#Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfieldhttps://t.co/hoP7VWBVaX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2022

Mayfield agreed to reduce his $18.858 million salary for the 2022 season by about $3.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations. The Browns will pay about $10.5 million of the remaining salary while the Panthers will pay approximately $5 million, according to that person.

The Panthers host the Browns on Sept. 11, the season-opening game for both teams.

Mayfield, 27, is under contract for only one more season after the Browns previously exercised their fifth-year option in his four-year rookie contract, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency next offseason. He joins Sam Darnold — the quarterback chosen third overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL draft, two spots after the Browns took Mayfield — on the Panthers’ roster.

The deal comes 3½ months after the Browns replaced Mayfield in March by agreeing to trade for Deshaun Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans who did not play at all last season while facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The Browns are parting with Mayfield even with Watson facing a potentially lengthy suspension by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The league argued to Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, during a three-day hearing last week for an indefinite suspension of at least one season, according to a person familiar with the matter. The NFLPA is believed to have argued for no suspension.

Robinson instructed each side to submit a post-hearing brief due next week and will make her ruling thereafter. If she determines that Watson violated the conduct policy and imposes disciplinary measures, either side can appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person designated by him.

The Browns added veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this offseason but apparently believed that their relationship with Mayfield was irreparable, even with Watson’s uncertain playing status.

Mayfield gets his wish after requesting that the Browns trade him. The Browns initially informed Mayfield through his representative that they did not intend to comply with that request.

But the Browns also had been told at one point that they’d been eliminated from consideration for being able to trade for Watson. With the reversal by Watson and the trade with the Texans, the Browns likewise reversed course on Mayfield’s trade request, though it took months for the process to play out.

Mayfield’s salary was believed to have been an obstacle. The Seattle Seahawks also were linked to Mayfield in trade speculation. But the Panthers, another team that pursued Watson in March, will give Mayfield his chance for a fresh start months after the fraying of his relationship with the Browns was put on public display.

The Browns met with Watson on March 15 as part of the deliberations on that trade. Later that day, Mayfield acknowledged the uncertainty about his status with the Browns in a statement released on social media. He thanked the city of Cleveland and Browns fans in what amounted to a farewell address, even if Mayfield did not say specifically at that point that he would play elsewhere next season.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield said in that statement. “I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.”

Mayfield’s trade request — and the Browns’ initial rejection of it — came before the Watson trade. Mayfield then informed the Browns that he preferred to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts but would keep an open mind in case such a deal could not be worked out. The Colts instead traded for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, keeping Mayfield on hold as the Browns’ options for dealing him dwindled.

The Browns never signed Mayfield to a lucrative long-term deal that would have signaled their confidence in him as their franchise quarterback. He played in 60 games and made 59 starts over four seasons with the Browns after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018 out of Oklahoma, throwing for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns with 56 interceptions.

The Browns reached the playoffs in the 2020 season, with Kevin Stefanski as a rookie NFL head coach, but regressed to an 8-9 record last season. Mayfield struggled with injuries, throwing 13 interceptions to go with his 17 touchdown passes.

