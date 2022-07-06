Texas angler becomes first female high school fishing national champion

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fallon Clepper realized a lifelong dream last month when she won the 2022 High School Fishing National Championship, but the highlight of her weekend didn’t come until the following day. The newly minted champion was walking toward her boat when a young girl in a gray T-shirt and Birkenstock sandals recognized her and asked to take a picture. Clepper happily agreed, letting the young fan hold the trophy she’d earned the day before.

“Winning the national championship was amazing,” Clepper said. “But that was the best part of the entire trip, just like having a little girl look up to me and just be like, ‘I want to be her one day.’”

Clepper and her partner, Wyatt Ford, bested the other 235 boats in the three-day competition on Pickwick Lake near Florence, Ala., to claim the championship. The victory made Clepper the first female angler to win the title, a validating achievement for the rising senior at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas.

Clepper and Ford, both 17, have been partners since they were freshmen. Despite being one of the later boats to enter the lake, they took the lead after the first day of competition when their three bass weighed in at a total of 18 pounds, 8 ounces. The 18-plus pound day was especially significant considering Clepper and Ford’s late draw meant the location they had previously scouted was already occupied, forcing them to move elsewhere.

Clepper said she didn’t realize their three fish would weigh in at that amount until her father, who was the captain of their boat, suggested they might have had a better day than she realized.

“Having 18 pounds with three fish is unreal. I don't know anybody who's actually really done that,” Clepper said. “We went into the tackle store and they said that they've never even heard of 18 pounds coming from three fish.”

A slower second day meant that the pair led a slimmed down field of the top 10 competitors by just a one ounce margin entering the final day of competition.

Soon after arriving at the same location where they had found their first-day success, Ford caught a 7-pound, 8-ounce fish.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, we might actually have a shot here to win,’” Clepper said.

The pair still had a long wait ahead of them. The final weigh-in was conducted in reverse order of the previous day’s standings, meaning that Clepper and Ford would be last in the queue.

Any anxiety on the part of Clepper was alleviated somewhat when she spoketo a member of the second-place team. Clepper estimated that she and Ford would weigh in at 10 or 11 pounds, and her competitor with about 7. But she still had to wait another 45 minutes for the result to become official.

“It took forever, and I was just ready to weigh in,” Clepper said. “Because I already knew as soon as the other team pulled up that we'd won it, and I was like, ‘Can we just get to us already?’”

When it was their turn, Clepper and Ford discovered that their three fish weighed in at 12 pounds, 14 ounces, bringing their total to 39 pounds, 9 ounces, and securing the victory by a comfortable margin of more than 5 pounds. Clepper remembers seeing her family rejoice, jumping up and down in celebration.

The win earned Clepper and Ford more than $250,000 in potential scholarships, as well as a place in the field at November’s 2022 Toyota Series Championship in Guntersville, Ala. It also earned them each a bass fish trophy, which Clepper plans to place on the mantle of the fireplace at her father’s house.

Clepper said she hopes the win inspires more young girls to get involved in the sport.

“Winning this I hope showed that you can do it,” Clepper said. “It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.”

