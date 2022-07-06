Mystics go into the all-star break by continuing to dominate the Dream

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Ariel Atkins knows the deal as she quietly grinds away. The Washington Mystics guard will make her second consecutive WNBA all-star appearance Sunday as the league’s biggest stars gather in Chicago, but it won’t be because she was voted in by fans. Their attention will be focused on others despite Atkins having won an Olympic gold medal and a place on four straight all-defensive teams — and being voted by coaches to back-to-back all-star teams.

“I think respect, more than anything, is kind of top tier for me,” Atkins said before the Mystics’ 85-66 win against the dream to close out the first half of the WNBA season. “I mean, you would love to be the most marketed and the most X, Y, Z and all that type of things, But you get respect from coaches in the league, that’s pretty dope to me.”

Atkins helped the Mystics (14-10) into the break with 10 points in just under 26 minutes, adding her usual lockdown defense. Although she suffered through foul trouble and struggled with her shot — she was just 2 of 7 from the field — she came in against the Dream (10-12) averaging 16.2 points in her previous five games and shooting a combined 57.1 percent in the previous two. She credited the uptick in production to the overall evolution of the offense.

Although the Mystics still came into the game ranking No. 9 in points per game, the operation had improved with the ball moving side-to-side and creating opportunities. Atkins said that’s allowed teammates to find her for open shots instead of her having to create off the dribble.

“Part of it, I think she’s had a little more rest time,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “Tried to cut her minutes a little bit. I probably rested her too long in the first half [against the Sun]. I might have taken a rhythm from her.”

Atkins has been more outspoken than ever this season as the 25-year-old gets more and more comfortable with her expanding role. The marketing — and fan votes — may not be there yet, but the on-court acknowledgments are what’s most important.

“Any encouragement in the W is huge to me,” Atkins said. “This is a league, it's a young league, and it's built on the back of trailblazers and amazing women. So any time I get to have my name next to one of theirs is — I don't even know if I can put that into words.”

Things to know about Wednesday’s game

Clean sweep

The Mystics improved to 4-0 against Atlanta on the season and have won six straight overall against the Dream and 12 of the past 13 matchups.

The Dream started fast, taking a 12-4 lead to start the game, but the Mystics closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 41-36 halftime lead. The visitors never trailed in the second half.

Elena Delle Donne was dominant, posting a season-high 26 points on 10 for 17 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds. Natasha Cloud finished with 13 points and four assists. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 12 points off the bench and Myisha Hines-Allen totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

“We have such a solid team,” Delle Donne said. We’ve got really good scorers, and we know that no one really has to force much. You can always find that next person and knock the shot down. So it’s fun to play in an offense like that. It’s taken a little bit of time for us to feel that out and learn what each other like. But it’s starting to flow much better, we’re starting to trust in one another. we’re starting to learn that we don’t have to force much and we can get to the next side or the next person.”

The Dream shot just 41 percent from the field.

Schedule relief

The Mystics have played a WNBA-high 24 games before the all-star break, leaving 12 games in the final month of play. Thibault expects to use the coming off days for more practice time and to get players more rested.

Delle Donne is expected to play all but a couple games down the stretch, and the team will take a mini-vacation July 22-24 around the Commissioner’s Cup, when it has six days between games. Seven of their final 10 games are at home.

“If we take advantage of it, the schedule comes back to help us,” Thibault said.

Minutes watch

Thibault said Alysha Clark is no longer on a minutes restriction, though he keeps a close eye on her. The team has monitored Clark throughout the season as she’s returned from a foot injury that kept her out of 2021. Thibault said he’s watching everyone’s minutes closely due to the sheer abundance of games during the first half of the season.

