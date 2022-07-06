Nicklas Backstrom plans to play next season, Caps GM says

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom intends to play next season, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan told reporters Wednesday. Backstrom, 34, is recovering from hip resurfacing surgery, which he underwent in Belgium in mid-June. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Capitals did not provide a timetable for Backstrom’s expected return, but MacLellan said doctors and trainers have been happy with his progress since the procedure.

“It’s a hard surgery and until we see him halfway into his recovery, what mobility, strength he’s gotten back from it, it’s tough to project for anybody how he reacts and how it becomes out of the surgery,” MacLellan said. “So we’re gonna wait and see where he’s at, how he’s feeling and how he’s progressing.”

Backstrom dealt with a nagging hip injury throughout the 2021-22 season. The veteran center underwent arthroscopic hip surgery, a minimally invasive procedure, in 2015, but the issue flared up at the end of the 2020-21 season. He opted to not have surgery last summer and instead focused on rehabbing, then missed the first two months of this season.

With Backstrom’s timeline to return still unclear, the Capitals do not intend to make a big splash for a veteran center in free agency, which starts July 13. The NHL draft is Thursday and Friday, and the Capitals have six picks, including No. 20 overall.

Backstrom still has three years left on the five-year, $46 million contract he signed in January 2020.

“The anticipation is Nick’s coming back at some point, so it’s not that you can use that [salary cap] space,” MacLellan said, when asked how Backstrom’s plan to return will impact Washington’s offseason plans. “We’re going to look to fill it from within first and then go from there after that.

“The salary cap is the salary cap. We have to count on [Backstrom] coming back at some point … It’s not like we can go out and sign a $9 million player. We are anticipating Nick comes back at some point. Until that goes away, we are planning on him coming back.”

MacLellan said the team will look to fill Backstrom’s spot internally. Younger players like Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas are all expected to compete for the opening at center.

MacLellan also discussed the status of Carl Hagelin, who underwent surgery on his left eye in March, saying a final determination on his progress will come in August. At that time, the team will be informed if the surgery completely healed the eye and whether Hagelin’s eyesight has been restored enough to allow him to continue to play.

MacLellan also said he doesn’t anticipate any other changes to coaching staff after assistant coach Scott Arniel’s departure earlier in the week. Washington will start looking at candidates to replace Arniel, who left for the Winnipeg Jets, after the draft.

Washington’s goaltending situation is still the status quo, MacLellan said, and the Capitals intend to extend both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek qualifying offers. The deadline to do so is this coming Monday. Washington will still look for a veteran goalie through the trade market or in free agency, though.

“We’ll explore trade opportunities there, we’ll look at the free agent market and then we’ll analyze the RFA contracts that are coming for both of them,” MacLellan said. “We will make a decision based on all that stuff.”

