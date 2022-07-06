Terry McLaurin is ready to lead, as he and the Commanders celebrate new deal

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In an offseason of upheaval and controversy, Terry McLaurin’s return to the Washington Commanders’ team facility on Wednesday felt like the eye of a storm, a moment for the organization to exhale. Three years, two months and 10 days after Washington selected the kid from Indianapolis in the third round of the 2019 draft, the star wideout whose dependability and professionalism quickly made him a fan favorite is back and ready to lead.

McLaurin arrived on Tuesday to sign a three-year deal worth about $71 million. He walked into the atrium wearing a burgundy suit, and every TV played his highlight catches. He admired the “top class” red-carpet treatment, and on Wednesday, at a news conference, he thanked everyone who’d helped him achieve this dream: God; his parents, Terry Sr. and Grace; his sister Miah; his girlfriend Caitlin; his agent Buddy Baker; Coach Ron Rivera; Washington’s co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder; and all the “homies back in Indianapolis.”

“I cried some real tears because, for a lot of my life, I really had to grind and work for what I have now,” McLaurin said. “I had a lot of adversities, and some people didn’t necessarily believe in my ability. But my faith sustained me, the people in my village, the people that were praying for me, sacrificing for me. … Like, I had so many people that are the reason why I’m standing here today.”

"I cry, I cried some real tears because for a lot of my life I really had to grind and work for what I have now."



Terry McLaurin reflects on his journey to today 🥲 pic.twitter.com/OgevcIwjIX — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) July 6, 2022

Over 40 minutes, McLaurin reflected and appreciated and expressed excitement about the team’s trajectory. He praised Carson Wentz for reaching out regularly during his 10-week holdout, and after the news conference, McLaurin said he was flying to California to run routes with his new quarterback.

To Rivera, McLaurin represents more than just a player in a roster build. He’s someone whose contributions on and off the field can help the team’s culture and image amid an offseason of firestorms, including an ongoing congressional investigation. Rivera said the move shows the fan base that change is not only possible but imminent. He called McLaurin an “organizational signing” who impacts football and business, and the signing signals to corporate partners that “we want to retain young men of this stature. We want young men of this magnitude out there representing our organization, our community, thus representing your brand.”

“We’re correcting our mistakes, and we’re getting a lot of support,” Rivera continued. “What we’re trying to do is put the best team on the football field because that will help build confidence ... . When you do something like this, and you retain a player of this magnitude on your football team, you’re telling the community, ‘We’re doing the best we can. We’re trying to put the best players in position so we can build something we can all be proud of.’”

McLaurin was asked what it’s like, as a player, trying to transcend the consistent distractions around the franchise.

“We trust Coach Rivera's vision and how he leads us,” he said. “He does a great job of really handling and taking all the pressures that come on to this organization from outside voices. … As leaders, Jon [Allen] and myself and the other guys in the locker room, we just try to put our best foot forward and represent this organization the best way we can on and off the field. We take that very seriously.”

On the field, Washington solidified its retooled offense and locked up one of the league’s top players at a position that exploded in value this offseason. By average per year, McLaurin’s deal is by far the biggest contract Rivera and his brain trust have given out ($23.7 million). But Rivera said all the factors at play made McLaurin “a priority,” and he hoped it sent “the right kind of message to our players. It’s about trying to retain as many of you guys as we can going forward.”

During his holdout, which began in late April after the draft, McLaurin said it felt “weird” to miss practice. He trained in Florida and texted with teammates, including Allen and tight end Logan Thomas, who’d dealt with similar negotiations last offseason. But nothing could replace the camaraderie of being on the field with teammates — a feeling magnified by the team’s warm-ups for the last practice before summer break. On social media, McLaurin saw players dancing to the song “Atomic Dog” by George Clinton, and receiver Marken Michel and cornerback Christian Holmes hit splits.

“Those are things you miss the most,” he said. “You can't recreate that in whatever training gym you're in or whatever field you're on.”

Now that McLaurin is signed through the 2025 season, it’s possible to imagine him as a player who could spend his whole career in Washington, one of the few on-field bridges between the franchise’s storied past and today. McLaurin himself seemed to entertain that idea. He said he tells former quarterback Doug Williams, now one of the team’s senior business advisers, “I just want to make that No. 17 continue to look good,” and on Tuesday, he met former Washington wide receiver Gary Clark, who told him stories about learning from Hall of Famer Art Monk and mentoring younger players.

“Seeing that [Super Bowl] ring on his finger, like that motivates me even more to give my all,” McLaurin said of Clark, adding, “Mr. Williams … knows what it takes to win it all, and he's been a part of that team. What does that feel like? What does that locker room look like? What do those practices look like as a leader? That's what I want to know.”

McLaurin’s deal will end when he is 30. That’s the same age Davante Adams will be at the end of this season after inking a five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders following a March trade. McLaurin was asked if he wanted a shorter contract to better his chances of cashing in big one more time.

“I trusted the plan that my agent laid out in front of me,” he demurred, adding, “I was just really worried about what fits me. … I’m really not worried about the future too much.”

For now, McLaurin said, he’s focused on training camp, which begins July 27. He’s a captain, a paid man, a pillar. He wants to prove to his teammates — and himself — that he can help lead this franchise into a new era. The key, he said, was shown to him at a young age by his parents, who taught him to “work, work, work, work, work, work.”

