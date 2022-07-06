Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There haven’t been too many universally celebrated days in Ashburn since the turn of the century, so cherish one when it happens. Terry McLaurin stood at a podium Wednesday morning and addressed reporters about his new contract, holding up his burgundy No. 17 jersey, smiles all around. May that be a harbinger for what’s to come.

“We all know where we want to head to, and I think we’re all on the same page with that,” McLaurin said. “But we also understand that it’s going to take the work and dedication from everybody involved to get there. I want to be a part of that.”

Hard work. Dedication. Teamwork. Wanting to be in Washington. When has this kid said the wrong thing?

Find a Washington Commanders fan who is upset by the prospect that her or his team signed McLaurin, its best wide receiver, to a three-year extension worth as much as $71 million. Keep looking. And looking. Take the rest of the week. You’ll need it.

There’s an easy argument that McLaurin is the Commanders’ most universally adored player. Push that further. It says here that, for a variety of reasons both tangible and not, McLaurin is the franchise’s most widely admired player since … Sean Taylor?

Disagree? That’s fine. You’re not alone. When I brought this idea up my editor, who shall remain nameless (rhymes with “Stan Deinberg”), he objected — and pretty vehemently. We’ll get to some of the other contenders in a bit.

But in an effort to find support for this cause, I texted my pal Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. GP, being of sound mind and body, agreed with me, and if you think this topic rings familiar, it’s because Grant and co-host Danny Rouhier lifted it for a couple segments on their Tuesday afternoon program. (Grant, of course, didn’t know I was planning a column. No worries. Sausage gets made in a variety of ways, especially in the summer.)

The case for McLaurin: Start with something he said Wednesday, as he spoke about his future here — always within the parameters of what’s best for the team.

“Every time you walk through those buildings, you see those Lombardi trophies out there, and that’s at the forefront of your mind,” McLaurin said, who knows well the last of those trophies was earned 30 years ago. “And we know it just doesn’t happen overnight. It starts with the day-in, day-out approach. …

“I know it’s not just about myself, and I’m really excited to try to up my level of play this year as best as I can to help us win as many football games as I can, because at the end of the day, that’s what motivates me.”

McLaurin gets credit for that kind of better-myself-for-the-betterment-of-the-team straight talk. Everything he says comes back to winning, and there’s a sincerity that underpins it all. Coaches and athletes can smell even the faintest whiff of fraudulence. McLaurin is genuine, full stop.

There’s the production, too, and it’s obvious: In his three years in the NFL, 15 wide receivers have more catches than McLaurin, and 12 have more yards. But consider Cooper Kupp’s quarterback is Matthew Stafford, and Davante Adams’s is Aaron Rodgers, and Stefon Diggs’s is Josh Allen, and Tyreek Hill’s was Patrick Mahomes, and Keenan Allen’s is Justin Herbert, and Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have Tom Brady, and it’s a wonder any Washington receiver could rank as high as McLaurin does. He has played in games started by Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Freaking Gilbert, for goodness sake. Carson Wentz is up next. That’s quite an unappetizing buffet of quarterbacks. McLaurin figures out a way to make a delicious meal despite it all.

McLaurin also benefits from his draft status. He’s a 2019 third-rounder who plays like a first-rounder. Ten wideouts were selected before Washington snagged him with the 76th overall pick. Only one of those players — Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson, taken at No. 66 — has more catches than McLaurin’s 222. Only one of those players — Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf — has more than McLaurin’s 3,090 yards.

Find a player who is perceived to be doing less with more, and you’ll find a fan favorite. That’s all baked in to McLaurin’s appeal.

“It’s one of those things as a football coach, to be able to have players that fit what you’re trying to do and understand, and really kind of see the vision that you have,” Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “And with Terry, that’s somebody we believe we have.”

So much to like.

Onto the other contenders in this nebulous contest, and we’ll use Taylor as a somewhat arbitrary point of demarcation. The ball-hawking safety’s four-year career ended with his tragic murder during the 2007 season. The period since has yielded zero playoff victories. It’s a franchise forever in the desert. The oases are few.

No one will be able to match the height of hype that came with Robert Griffin III’s rookie season of 2012, and to suggest that any feelings around McLaurin are in the same neighborhood of hysteria is pure folly. But by the midpoint of his third season, Griffin was polarizing — not to mention benched. Finding consensus on his Washington legacy remains impossible. He could sustain neither the warmth nor the production.

Trent Williams is a good notion. The massive left tackle was so good for so long, and so often rose above the flat-out B.S. that defined the administration that oversaw the team. For nine seasons, he played well and he played hurt. The ending, though, was so acrimonious — man, was Trent bitter at Bruce Allen — that it kind of colors it all.

The front office and coaching staff changed, but Williams still wanted out. That has to taint his time here. Maybe a similar fate awaits McLaurin? Given whatever poison spikes the water in Ashburn, it wouldn’t be unprecedented. It just hasn’t happened yet.

Alfred Morris? He ticks the more-with-less box perfectly. As a sixth-round pick in Griffin’s draft class, he carried Mike Shanahan’s team into the fateful playoff game against Seattle by rushing for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns, all while appealingly driving his 1991 Mazda 626 as a reminder of whence he came. But Morris’s numbers — like the numbers of so many overworked backs — fell every year in both total yards and yards per carry. Extending McLaurin portends even more production in the future. Extending Morris would have been a mistake — so Washington didn’t.

Who else? Throw some names in a sack. Clinton Portis? Santana Moss? Chris Cooley? London Fletcher? Shoot, maybe even McLaurin’s current teammate, defensive end Chase Young, will bounce back from injury and underproduction to reach his potential again. Jonathan Allen is a clear voice in the locker room and disruptive force on the defensive line.

But man, Terry McLaurin. Not extending him would have been an egregious error. Extending him brings hope going forward. He may not be the first receiver an expansion team would choose to build around. But in Washington, he is a foundational piece in word and deed. In 15 years, the Commanders have had precious few like him. Debate it all you want as you welcome him with arms outstretched.

