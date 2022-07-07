Mets’ Chris Bassitt wants to halt MLB covid testing: ‘There’s no reason’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On his first day back from the covid-19 list, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said he regrets telling the team he tested positive for the coronavirus and that MLB should consider stopping future tests. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I probably won’t [tell the team again] the rest of my career,” said Bassitt, who was placed on the list July 1 and missed his scheduled start against Texas last week. “There’s no way. There’s no reason.”

After calling the current state of covid policies “ridiculous,” the right-hander was asked what an alternative solution might be.

“Stop testing it,” he answered. “Stop acting like covid is far worse than a lot of other things. … I was never sick. Never had a symptom. So sitting out for two weeks or possibly a week for zero symptoms? I don’t know. … I guess the answer is I should have never said anything.”

"I was never sick. Never had a symptom."



Chris Bassitt talks about his non-injury related IL stint: pic.twitter.com/d9NTgYOPYs — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2022

Bassitt said he tested himself because he was feeling sluggish in a game against Houston and opted to be cautious with his young daughter in mind. When the test came back positive, he chose not to put his teammates at risk. But when his symptoms never escalated, he started questioning his decision.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if I made the right decision of saying something or not,” Bassitt said.

Bassitt said he was still able to throw and run while away from the team. The former A’s pitcher, playing his first season with the Mets after being traded in March, is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 starts. He is scheduled to start New York’s game against Miami on Friday.

Before this season, MLB updated its league-wide policy to eliminate regular testing and treat the sickness like any other injury — meaning a player who tests positive is put on a covid IL.

Bassitt is not the first player to raise concerns about the system. In April, Diamondbacks pitcher Ian Kennedy voiced his frustrations as closer Mark Melancon dealt with an asymptomatic case.

“It feels like the rest of the country is moving away from masks,” Kennedy told the Arizona Republic. “They’re dropping all these mandates. Even the CDC stayed at five days [of quarantine] if you do have symptoms, then after, if you’re symptom-free after five days, then you’re kind of fine. Whereas we’re doing things — Mark is sitting in a hotel room with no symptoms. That’s our closer. We need him in our bullpen.”

Kennedy went on to propose a similar solution to that laid out by Bassitt.

“We’re testing people who don’t have symptoms; it’s almost like we’re trying to find something,” Kennedy said. “We’re trying to seek it out. If we’re not showing symptoms at all, let’s just not test. The rest of the country is not.”

GiftOutline Gift Article