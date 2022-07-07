Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as NFL’s first Black female president

The Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their team president Thursday, making the Las Vegas native the first Black woman to hold that position in league history.
Morgan also was the first Black chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, a role she held from 2019 to 2021. Before that, she was a city attorney and had stops at MGM and AT&T. Most recently, she was vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee.
Morgan is the franchise’s third president in just over a year, and she takes over at a tumultuous time. Outside of the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, there have been widespread personnel changes.
Longtime front-office figure Marc Badain suddenly resigned as president in July 2021. Interim president Dan Ventrelle was let go in May. Ventrelle told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he believed the move was in retaliation for alerting the NFL about a hostile work environment.
Those allegations came after a 2021 season in which coach Jon Gruden resigned in October after the release of emails in which he made misogynistic and homophobic comments.
“Let me be clear — I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said in a letter to employees that was obtained by the Review-Journal. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”
The Washington Commanders were the first NFL team to hire a Black president when they chose Jason Wright for the role in 2020. Morgan is the third female president, joining Buffalo’s Kim Pegula and Carolina’s Kristi Coleman.
The latest: Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced that the committee intends to issue a subpoena to compel the testimony of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.
Exclusive: An employee of Washington’s NFL team accused Snyder of asking for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes, according to legal correspondence obtained by The Post. A team investigation concluded the woman was lying in an attempt to extort Snyder.
Civil suits settled: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached settlement agreements in 20 of the 24 active civil lawsuits filed against him by women who accused him of sexual misconduct, the attorney for the women announced.
Jerry Brewer: “The Browns were prepared for initial turbulence, but they assumed they were getting Watson at the end of his troubles. Now his disgrace is their disaster.”
