USWNT makes quick work of Jamaica, moves to cusp of World Cup berth

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Concacaf W Championship carries enormous consequences for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. But because they are in a group with Mexico, the Americans have been the opening act in these doubleheaders, performing before small crowds in sweltering, late-day heat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Through two matches, the two-time defending world champions have defied the casual atmosphere by scoring twice in rapid succession in the first half.

Three days after Alex Morgan provided an early two-goal cushion against Haiti, 21-year-old Sophia Smith on Thursday did the same during a 5-0 victory over Jamaica — a result that took the top-ranked Americans to the cusp of a 2023 World Cup berth.

A Haiti victory or draw against Mexico in Thursday’s late match would send the United States to the World Cup for the ninth consecutive time. If that weren’t to occur, Group A’s two World Cup places would not be settled until Monday, when the Americans (2-0-0) face Mexico (0-1-0) and Jamaica (1-1-0) plays Haiti (0-1-0).

Advertisement

The eight-nation tournament will also award one automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics, but that will come down to the tournament final July 18. (A second slot will be determined next year.)

Canada (1-0-0), Costa Rica (1-0-0), Panama (0-1-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (0-1-0) comprise Group B.

Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman scored in the second half for the United States on the third anniversary of its World Cup championship in France, the program’s fourth since FIFA took the women’s game global in 1991.

As the only top 25 teams in the FIFA rankings in the field, the United States and No. 6 Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, were not expecting much drama in the group stage. So far, that’s held true.

Keeping his promise to rotate the lineup early in the tournament, U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski introduced five new starters Thursday: goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Sofia Huerta and Naomi Girma, midfielder Ashley Sanchez and striker Ashley Hatch.

Advertisement

They replaced Casey Murphy, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Andi Sullivan and Morgan, respectively.

Megan Rapinoe, a second-half substitute in the 3-0 victory over Haiti, was excused from Thursday’s game to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. She was expected to rejoin the team late Thursday.

The Reggae Girlz, who made their World Cup debut in 2019, are under the direction of Lorne Donaldson, a Jamaica native and fixture in the Denver youth soccer scene. His pupils included Smith and U.S. forward Mallory Pugh.

His prized player with Jamaica is striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, a former University of Tennessee star who has scored at a torrid pace for French club Bordeaux before joining English power Manchester City last year.

Strong and clinical, Shaw scored the lone goal in a 1-0 upset of Mexico on Monday and presented a major threat to the U.S. central defense of Girma and Alana Cook, who entered the night with just 13 combined appearances.

Advertisement

The lineup also featured midfielder Chinyelu Asher, a Silver Spring native and Archbishop Carroll graduate who has played for the Washington Spirit.

The United States set the terms and did not relent over 90 one-sided minutes.

Smith’s first goal came in the fifth minute after a clever touch at speed past Deneisha Blackwood and an even cheekier shot. Better positioned to use her left foot, she opted for the outside of her right, sending an angled bid into the far side of the net.

Three minutes later, Smith beat goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer to Huerta’s long ball, poking it toward the target. Jamaican defender Allyson Swaby cleared the ball as it was crossing the goal line. Initially, play continued, but the assistant referee signed a goal — a ruling confirmed by video replay.

Smith raised her career total to eight goals in 18 appearances.

Advertisement

Over the next 20 minutes, offside calls voided goals by Hatch and Pugh, the latter after video replay showed Pugh a sliver past the last defender as Huerta crossed. Later, Spencer stopped Pugh’s onrushing attempt.

Jamaica’s counterattacks fizzled, and Shaw didn’t faze Cook or Girma.

Smith’s night was over at halftime, allowing her to rest up for the Mexico clash.

Lavelle stretched the lead in the 59th minute. Left alone on the back side, she one-timed Sanchez’s cross from an acute angle for her 21st career goal.

Rodman, who at 20 is the team’s youngest player, made her tournament debut, replacing Hatch, her Spirit teammate. With the match under control and up to three games left, Andonovski exhausted his five subs by the 65th minute.

One of those subs, Mewis, converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute after Margaret Purce was taken down by Paige Bailey-Gayle. Three minutes later, Pugh’s cross connected with Rodman for an easy finish from close range and her second international goal.

Advertisement

The Americans remained perfect against Jamaica: 5-0-0 with a 31-0 scoring differential.

Notes: The U.S. Soccer Federation is in the process of scheduling two friendlies for the women’s team in each of three FIFA international windows: Aug. 29-Sept. 6, Oct. 3-11 and Nov. 7-15. The matches in the first and last windows will be played at U.S. venues, while the sites of the October games haven’t been determined. …

Earnie Stewart has signed a contract extension to remain the USSF’s sporting director through 2026, people familiar with the deal said. His previous pact was to expire this December. Stewart, a former U.S. World Cup attacker, joined the federation in 2018 as general manager of the men’s national team, then shifted to the broader role a year later.

GiftOutline Gift Article