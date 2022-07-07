WNBPA issues statement in support of Brittney Griner after guilty plea

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The WNBA players association released a statement of support for Brittney Griner late Thursday morning, hours after the Phoenix Mercury star pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis oil on the second day of her trial in Moscow that has gained international attention. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Griner has been detained in Russia on drug charges for carrying vape cartridges containing the substance in her baggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport, and could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

“The WNBPA stands with Brittney Griner,” the statement read. “With a 99% conviction rate, Russia’s process is its own. You can’t navigate it or even understand it like our own legal system. What we do know is that the US State Department determined that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained for a reason and will continue negotiating for her release regardless of the legal process. We’ll leave it at that.”

Griner also received support from U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who was at the White House Thursday afternoon to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

An image posted to a story on Rapinoe’s Instagram account showed her wearing a white cream blazer with the initials “BG” and flowers embroidered on the right lapel. The image also contained the messages “the most important part of today” as well as “BG We Love You.”

While making her plea, Griner told the judge she did not intend to break the law and requested she be permitted to provide testimony at a later date, indicating she needed additional time to prepare. Court was adjourned until July 14.

Griner appeared in court in handcuffs, wearing eyeglasses, a red T-shirt and pants and carrying a small plastic bag, based on video from state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

A letter signed by close to 1,200 prominent Black women was delivered Tuesday to President Biden and Vice President Harris urging the administration to expedite Griner’s release. The signatures included several by Black female leaders from a variety of fields, including sports, labor, business, politics and faith.

“The WNBPA stands with the 1100+ signatories on the Win With Black Women Network letter, the 40+ civil rights, human rights, LGBTQ+ organizations, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Greg Stanton, and we stand with the President and VP Harris,” the players association’s statement went on to read.

Griner, 31, had written a letter to Biden from her jail cell that was delivered to the White House on Monday, asking the president work for her release and that of other Americans detained abroad.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote, according to an excerpt from the letter released by her sports agency, Wasserman. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home.”

A White House statement Wednesday said Griner was being held under “intolerable circumstances” and came after Biden and Harris called Griner’s wife, Cherelle, with reassurances the administration was acting as swiftly and decisively as possible to secure the release of Griner and Whelan.

The 6-foot-9 Griner is an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medal winner. She helped the Mercury win the 2014 WNBA title and has won three championships in Russia’s premier league with UMMC Ekaterinburg based in Yekaterinburg.

Griner was playing in Russia, as many women’s pro players do overseas, to supplement her income while maintaining her skill level.

