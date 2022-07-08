D.C. United’s Bill Hamid sidelined 2-3 months with hand injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bill Hamid, D.C. United’s longtime starting goalkeeper, will be sidelined two to three months with a hand injury, the MLS club announced Friday. He is likely to miss at least 13 matches. Hamid, 31, underwent surgery June 30 to repair damage in his left hand, a rupture of a distal intermetacarpal ligament. The team said he suffered the injury early in the season and has been playing through it.

Hamid missed the past three matches, the first two with what United said was an illness. He then was listed as unavailable for Monday’s 5-3 victory in Orlando with the injury.

Hamid hadn’t played since May 28, United’s last game before a three-week break.

Rafael Romo, a Venezuelan who signed with United in late April after many years in Europe, has started in Hamid’s absence and is expected to remain atop the depth chart. Romo has made six appearances across all competitions, with five starts.

Jon Kempin (three starts in all competitions) is the backup, with Loudoun United’s Luis Zamudio on call.

Except for a short stint in Denmark in 2018, Hamid has been employed by United since September 2009, when he became the organization’s first homegrown player. He’s been the primary starter since late 2010 and, among goalkeepers, is D.C.'s career leader in regular season appearances (279).

A number of injuries, though, has limited his availability in recent years. His contract expires in December. This year he’s making $700,000, fifth highest on the team, according to MLS Players Association data.

