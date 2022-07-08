Erick Fedde’s familiar demons haunt him again as Braves rock Nats

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Erick Fedde threw his right hand up, knowing he made a mistake as soon Ronald Acuña Jr.’s bat made contact with his second-inning offering. Fedde didn’t even turn to see where the ball landed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The baseball sailed 446 feet into the left field seats at Truist Park, a three-run homer that was part of a five-run inning in the Washington Nationals’ 12-2 loss Friday.

Fedde entered the game with a 9.97 ERA in nine career outings against the Braves, and it got worse by the time he left after giving up three hits to start the fourth — he allowed eight runs on eight hits as Washington (30-56) dropped to 1-7 in July.

“Didn’t execute some pitches,” Fedde said. “I mean, they’re a powerful offense and made me pay for them, especially hitting them out of the park.”

Fedde’s outings this season have followed a familiar script — he has been efficient but often doomed by one big inning. An inability to put hitters away once he gets ahead in counts has also been a familiar theme, spiking his pitch count and preventing him from going deep in games. Although he had limited the damage in recent outings, he wasn’t so lucky against the Braves (50-35), who are making a hard push to chase down the Mets in the National League East.

The second inning proved to be his downfall; he was already in a 1-0 hole after allowing a solo shot to Matt Olson in the first inning that bounced off the top of the brick wall in right field. He threw first-pitch strikes to the first four hitters he faced in the second — he even jumped ahead 0-2 against three batters — but walked three to load the bases.

He was ahead 0-2 against Michael Harris II, the Braves’ No. 9 hitter, before Harris roped a two-run double to the opposite field to make it 3-0. He then got ahead of Acuña 0-2 before two noncompetitive pitches set up the offering that Acuña launched to make it 6-0.

Fedde threw 46 pitches in the second inning alone. He only threw three pitches before Manager Dave Martinez came out to get him in the fourth — but each was hit for a single (by Harris, Acuña and Dansby Swanson). By then, it was 8-2.

“Sometimes I think he’s trying to overthrow pitches, trying to get some swings and misses,” Martinez said. “You’re 0-2, you got the hitters on defense, attack like you did when you went 0-0 to 0-1 to 0-2. But the free passes are going to get you; I say that all the time, and he gave a lot of free passes.”

Jordan Weems and Erasmo Ramirez covered next 4⅓ innings; Ramirez allowed a two-run home run to Harris in the eighth inning. After a 1 hour 15 minute rain delay, Alcides Escobar recorded the final two outs, allowing two more runs.

Fedde faced 20 batters and threw 15 first-pitch strikes but couldn’t find a go-to pitch to get the third strike. Atlanta picked up three hits via his sinker, three off his curveball and another pair against his cutter. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 13 of 17 starts but has pitched more than six innings just once all season.

“I wish I had the answer for it,” Fedde said. “I was really trying to put them all away. I feel like, rethinking everything over my head, just kind of their plan was, I think, looking a little more on the off speed. … So maybe when I got to better counts, should’ve stuck with my heater a little more.”

How has Juan Soto fared in July at the plate? Soto is hitting 8-for-17 (.471) with six singles, a double and a two-run, third-inning homer Friday against Charlie Morton. He raised his batting average to .239, going 2 for 3 with a walk. Soto hit a fastball from Morton 418 feet over the center field fence to cut the Nationals’ deficit to 6-2 in the third and singled in the eight inning. After hitting .195 in June, Soto has started to look more like himself. But as a team, Washington only had five hits Friday.

What was Aníbal Sánchez’s final stat line in his rehab start in Rochester? Pretty strong — 5⅓ innings, four hits, one earned run, three walks, three strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches. Martinez said before Friday’s game that the team hadn’t decided where Sánchez would make his next start.

There’s a possibility it could come in the majors because the Nationals have a gap in their starting rotation Wednesday, which would line up with Sánchez’s next start on normal rest. Joan Adon could also fill that spot again, but Martinez wouldn’t commit to that after his outing Thursday. Still, Adon traveled with the team in Atlanta.

What’s the latest on former Nationals reliever Sam Clay? Clay was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Nationals designated him for assignment July 1 and the Phillies claimed him off waivers Tuesday, but Clay’s tenure was brief. Clay bounced between Class AAA Rochester and Washington this year but compiled a 10.38 in six appearances in the majors.

