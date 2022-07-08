Even as D.C. United struggles, Taxi Fountas has emerged as a star

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With 15 years as an MLS assistant under his belt, D.C. United interim coach Chad Ashton knows all too well how a decorated signing from abroad can struggle to acclimate to the North American circuit. With the taxing travel, culture shock and steamy heat and humidity, there’s no shortage of obstacles between an MLS newcomer and his comfort zone.

“You see really veteran, big-time names come into this league and don’t have the immediate success he’s had,” Ashton said. “We knew he was a very good player. But did we expect this much success this quickly? Maybe not quite that much.”

Advertisement

The caveat to Fountas’s blistering start has been United’s results: a 3-5-2 mark since his debut, dropping D.C. to second-to-last in the Eastern Conference as the season approaches its midpoint. But after a Fountas hat trick powered United (5-9-2) to a 5-3 victory at Orlando City on Monday, snapping a six-match winless skid, the club sits a manageable eight points out of a postseason spot with two games in hand entering Friday’s trip to face the second-place Philadelphia Union (7-2-9).

“We’ve lost a lot of games obviously in this season, but that was a huge win,” Fountas said through an interpreter. “It really gave us the strength to keep going, to keep playing because we have a long road ahead. The important thing now is to get to the playoffs so we can continue to build.”

Fountas has emboldened United’s attack with the kind of dynamic threat the club hadn’t boasted since Luciano Acosta’s departure following the 2019 season. Fleet-footed and decisive on the ball, Fountas has converted his precise finishing into a goal tally that’s just one off the league lead — even though he has played roughly half as many minutes as his fellow Golden Boot contenders.

Advertisement

“He just has the understanding and the feel for where to be in dangerous situations — and then capitalizes on those as well,” wing back Julian Gressel said. “He can really unbalance opponents’ defenders and give us that final-third quality that we’ve been maybe lacking before we got him.”

Fountas has posted those numbers for a D.C. team that’s still pinning down his ideal position. At times, Fountas has started as one of two playmakers underneath a lone striker. Ashton also has partnered him with a target forward — Ola Kamara or Michael Estrada — in a two-man front line. In the win over Orlando, Ashton started Fountas, Kamara and Estrada together for the first time. Nominally deployed on the left side of that three-man front line, Fountas was given free rein to drift wide, drop into the midfield and find the game centrally.

“You want to give him as much freedom as possible because he can hurt you from all different positions on the field,” Ashton said. “Now, the idea of fitting that into a defensive scheme is the part that’s got to be consistent. … But for the most part, we want to give him a green light to be able to move freely throughout the field and find good spots — and he does that.”

Advertisement

“I like the freedom to play wherever, to do whatever I can,” Fountas said. “Wherever the coach puts me, I will still give my all. ... Their belief in me to play in all these different positions kind of instills me with my own faith to play better.”

Fountas’s outsize influence on the field reflects his buoyant personality off it. Although Fountas is still learning English, he has learned enough to be conversational. (“His favorite word, by far, is ‘bro,’ ” Ashton noted.) And the club’s highest-paid player has quickly developed a reputation as the locker room’s chief jokester.

“At times, I’ve got to rein that in a bit because he’s got to know, ‘Hey, there’s certain times when it’s time to work and be more serious,’ ” Ashton said. “But you can see that he enjoys his job. … He’s a person you want to be around, and that carries over to the field. It’s like: ‘Hey, that’s the guy — get him the ball. That’s the guy that’s going to make things happen.’ ”

Advertisement

With the summer transfer window have come changes to Fountas’s supporting cast. Peruvian playmaker Edison Flores — a pricey signing who, unlike Fountas, never found his rhythm in MLS — was sold to Mexican club Atlas, and depth attacker Griffin Yow departed for Belgium’s Westerlo. On the arrivals side, United added Chilean winger Martín Rodríguez from Turkey’s Altay and remains in the market for additions.

As much as Fountas could benefit from more weapons to share the attacking burden, he’s not dwelling on United’s roster moves.

“The team’s primary responsibility and focus is to bring new players, bring great energy, bring that excitement,” Fountas said. “My job is to look at what I’m doing, focus on my work, making myself a better player and building up the team as a whole.”

GiftOutline Gift Article