Capitals trade goalie Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey for draft picks

The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on Friday in exchange for second- and third-round picks in this week’s draft, the first in what is expected to be a series of significant moves in net this offseason. Washington also sent its 46th pick in the draft to the Devils in the trade.

Vanecek, 26, was a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Drafted in the second round by Washington in 2014, he posted a 41-22-10 overall record with the Capitals. Vanecek started 39 games last season and started the first two games of the 2022 postseason before Ilya Samsonov took over starting duties for the final four games.

Now the lone NHL goaltender on the Capitals’ roster, Samsonov is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday that Washington plans to extend a qualifying offer to Samsonov before Monday’s deadline.

Having traded Vanecek, the Capitals will turn their focus to finding a starting goaltender. MacLellan made clear Wednesday that the Capitals are looking for a veteran goaltender either through a trade or free agency, which opens July 13.

The Capitals have six selections in the final six rounds of the draft. Washington acquired the 37th pick and 70th pick from the Devils in the trade for Vanecek. The Capitals also have the 85th pick, 149th pick, 181st pick and the 213th pick.

The free agent goalie market has thinned over the past two days. On Thursday, Alexandar Georgiev was traded from the New York Rangers to the Colorado Avalanche; the Minnesota Wild re-signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract; and Ville Husso signed with the Detroit Red Wings following a trade from the St. Louis Blues early Friday.

Among the top names who could be moved are Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper, Toronto’s Jack Campbell, Anaheim’s John Gibson and Montreal’s Jake Allen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

