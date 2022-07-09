Johnny Davis makes his Wizards debut in NBA summer league

LAS VEGAS — Rui Hachimura deserved bonus points for sticking around as a spectator during the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League debut against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. He outlasted Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford and new point guard Monte Morris, all of whom showed their support from the sideline before dispersing to schmooze with agents, fellow players and other NBA power brokers who flock to the desert for the league’s annual summer spectacle.
But Hachimura stuck it out. His reward was a front-row seat to Johnny Davis’s first game and a second-half scoring bonanza that came up short in a 105-99 loss.
Davis will be a strong focal point of this summer’s games, and not just because he was the Wizards’ first-round pick (10th overall) in last month’s draft. None of the team’s young core will play in Las Vegas, a move that gives summer league coach Zach Guthrie — a Wizards assistant who focused primarily on the offense during the 2021-22 season — plenty of time with Davis, forward Isaiah Todd and a handful of G League players whom Washington favors.
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s game:
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving pulls up to Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/qsnclp8BmZ— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 10, 2022
Davis gets his feet wet
Davis took his time getting acquainted Saturday. The Wizards’ front office and coaching staff noted his strong decision-making through a three-day mini camp ahead of the Summer League, but the 20-year-old spent more time setting his teammates up than looking for his own shot against the Pistons.
Davis didn’t take a shot in the first quarter and went 1 for 9 from the floor for six points, and he had five rebounds and two assists. Guthrie wasn’t too worried after given that it was Davis’s first taste of pro basketball.
Defense starts slow
Quarters are only 10 minutes long as opposed to the normal 12, which makes it even more, er, impressive that Detroit scored 39 points in the first. Washington’s squad should have some built-in chemistry already as the roster was populated with Capital City Go-Go players, but it looked lost at times in the first half. The Pistons ended with 14 three-pointers and shot 55 percent from the field — and that was without fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey for much of the game. Ivey left with a sprained ankle after five minutes but still managed to score 11 points. Every Pistons starter scored in double figures.
Cade Cunningham, who sent minor shock waves through the NBA Twittersphere when he was named to the Summer League roster, did not play. He was probably only named to the team so he could practice with the group.
G League players make waves
The roster consists primarily of Go-Go players looking to impress Wizards brass, and Jordan Goodwin and Jordan Schakel both did just that Saturday.
Schakel, a shooting guard who appeared in four games last season as a call-up during a coronavirus outbreak, was aggressive throughout, drawing contact to get to the free throw line nine times. He scored a team-high 24 points and hit three three-pointers.
Goodwin, another shooting guard who appeared in two games as a call-up last season, had 20 and fueled the Wizards’ second-half comeback on the heels of a Devon Dotson three-pointer at the buzzer heading into the fourth quarter. Washington fought back from a 22-point deficit.
The starters
Guthrie started Davis at shooting guard alongside Schakel, Todd, big man Vernon Carey Jr. and point guard Pierria Henry. Henry is a particularly interesting character — he went undrafted out of UNC Charlotte in 2015 but has spent the past few years establishing himself as one of the more noteworthy perimeter defenders in the EuroLeague.
The Wizards like the experience Henry adds to the group in addition to his defensive prowess (though that wasn’t on display much Saturday). Henry, at 29 the oldest player on the roster, led Istanbul-based squad Fenerbahce to the 2021-22 Turkish League title. He had three points and two assists in just under 15 minutes in his debut.
What to read on the Washington Wizards
Beal gets the max: The 29-year-old guard agreed to a maximum contract that will cement him as the cornerstone of the franchise. Only in Washington do NBA stars get $251 million participation trophies, writes Candace Buckner.
Wes Unseld’s first season: Players praised the coach’s even keel. But the defense was still bad.
Offseason needs: Securing Bradley Beal’s future is at the top of the organization’s to-do list. Finding a permanent solution at point guard is No. 2 on the Wizards’ offseason checklist.
Candace Buckner: Forget the excuses about lineup disruption, chemistry issues brought on by the massive trade-deadline makeover and Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury. The Wizards took a step back this year.
Peace for Kristaps Porzingis: The big man called Washington the “perfect place” to help him reach his career goal because of the Wizards’ mix of young and veteran players.
Kyle Kuzma’s fashion game: What started as a desire to look sharp became part of his identity when he was drafted with the 27th pick in 2017 and he moved to Los Angeles.