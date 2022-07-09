Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nick Kyrgios can be insufferable. Watching one of his matches feels either like getting an intimate look at a tortured genius at work, or bracing for an overgrown toddler’s meltdown in public. His opponent comes to the court, expecting to compete in a tennis match, while Kyrgios wakes up and chooses chaos. For three hours or more, he shows unmatched stamina — to be able to complain, chirp, pout, protect the code within the mean streets of Wimbledon and blot out snitches and yet, somehow, still have enough vigor to play some tennis.

He, of the perma-scowl and petulant behavior, is tennis’s anti-hero. He is so good for the game.

At least that’s what his sport’s legends have concluded, media outlets have wondered and even Kyrgios himself has proclaimed.

For casual tennis fans, he is the entry drug. The habit-forming vice that will get your attention on the sport, even if it leads you down a dark path of enjoying this professional more for his shenanigans than his skills.

He wears his hat backward, prefers red Jordans over the stodgy white of Wimbledon. Double loops are pierced in his left ear lobe. This “bad-boy” starter kit apparently makes him likable for the younger, easily amused crowd. Then, for those who prefer to consume their tennis in bite-sized viral chunks, whenever Kyrgios makes headlines for everything but playing tennis — belligerently dressing down an umpire or insulting a fan and pulling innocent bystander Ben Stiller into the spat — he makes them take notice.

Even though, it’s worth noting, he has never won a major. He hasn’t even won a tournament since 2019. So far, in nearly a decade of playing on the ATP men’s tour, his highest ranking has been No. 13, and that was almost six years ago.

But when he faces No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon men’s singles championship — Kyrgios received a walkover when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury — chances are, some sports fans who may not be able to tell the difference between the U.S. Open and the Citi Open will wake up early on Sunday to tune in.

“He’s great for the game,” Chris Evert said on the ESPN telecast in the lead up before Kyrgios’s straight-set win over Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Sports like tennis that rely on singular stars need drama — and train wrecks, it seems.

Whatever sanitized beef there was between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka helped grow the game of golf, according to Koepka. Those YouTubers-turned-boxers, Jake and Logan Paul, may make the over-40 crowd rue the day the internet was ever invented but the millions generated from their pay-per-view bouts have forced us to take them seriously (or at least see what the fuss is about). And though this nation has just enough bandwidth to care about track and field once every four years, Sha’Carri Richardson still captivates viewers for being equal parts style icon and self-imploding sprinter.

These kind of athletes compel eyeballs to the screens. Though a great like Nadal — with his thinning hair that shows his age, but an unmatched thirst to still dominate — may delight the purists, his water bottle routine probably won’t capture the attention of someone who couldn’t name two current female players outside of Serena and Venus. Instead, Kyrgios smashing a racket and tossing up a bird will.

He seems to know that, and during this run in Wimbledon, the best stretch of tennis he has ever played at a major, Kyrgios informed everyone just how important he is to the sport.

Some time after he had spat in the direction toward a heckling fan and berated a line judge for being a “snitch,” but before he had made poor Stefanos Tsitsipas run to the principal’s office, Kyrgios recognized his worth.

“The crowd enjoyed it today. It was just businesslike. That’s it,” Kyrgios said, following his second-round victory. “I know what I bring to the sport. One of the most important people in the sport.”

Although Kyrgios can pull off a shot so slick it’ll make John McEnroe coo, those moments are overshadowed by his antics. Quite literally. His mid-match zinger toward the fan sitting near Stiller at Indian Wells has generated 9 million views on YouTube, more than double as many as his between-the-legs winner against Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014.

The year before that gem of a trick shot, he had turned pro as a spunky 19-year-old Australian who possessed the gifts to take over the sport one day. But because Kyrgios can’t get out of his own way, he’s become more of a sideshow than a certifiable star. Further complicating his reputation, next month he’ll face an assault charge against a former girlfriend in his native country.

Although keenly aware that drama draws clicks and views, Kyrgios talks as though he’d rather choose tennis over his notoriety.

“I just wanted to, I don’t know, just prove to people that I’m really good,” he said during one his post-match interviews at Wimbledon. “I feel like I just don’t have the respect sometimes, you know?”

Maybe he’d win over the die-hards and command more respect if only he would stop playing the clown in a one-man circus. Throughout much of his career, he has seemed indifferent to his fitness and potential, explaining why he doesn’t love the sport, retiring from matches in front of booing fans and attempting to prove that buzz and success don’t have to be intertwined.

Nadal might have explained it best three years ago. He emphasized that Kyrgios isn’t a bad guy — although Tsitsipas, who described him as having an “evil” side, would likely disagree — but said that he “lacks respect for the crowd, his opponent and towards himself.”

Kyrgios thinks he’s good for the game, and some of the game’s greats believe the same. Still, it might be best for tennis if one of its most enticing and puzzling talents would try to just be good at tennis.

