Live updates Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina face off in Wimbledon women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England — Enough waves of good feeling coursed through Center Court on Thursday afternoon that they grew complicated to disentangle, not that anyone in possession of a heart would mind. All of a sudden and all in one mighty hug at the net they piled up: the latest possibility in an impossible story, the expansion of possibility to fresh regions of the world, a soaring show of sportswomanship, and a mother of two hoping other women might see her and gain a little more oomph.

That was some hug.

Ons Jabeur, 27, went from remarkable to more remarkable in becoming the first Arab woman and first African woman in any Grand Slam final when she bested dear friend Tatjana Maria of Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. She and Maria, 34, hugged protractedly at the net after which Jabeur, forgoing the usual winner’s curtain call alone on the court, led Maria out there with her by hand so that the crowd could applaud both. Then Jabeur extolled Maria in an on-court interview for, among other things, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal after twice giving birth.

That was some lot.

It lit up new worlds within the world — if Jabeur had not done so already by winning a second-tier big one in Madrid this year and reaching No. 2 in the world. It helped set up a final of nationalities that would have seemed fantastical a generation ago: Tunisia vs. Kazakhstan. That’s because Jabeur will play the final Saturday against Elena Rybakina, the 23-year-old Russian who took Kazakh nationality in 2018 and who dominated 2019 champion Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3, in the other semifinal.