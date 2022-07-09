Live updates Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina face off in Wimbledon women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England — The streak lived for 132 days or, in tennis time, an eon. It breathed in six countries on three continents. It went through Qatar, California, Florida, Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. It had an unforeseen ball in an indomitable era. It wowed tennis scholars because a 37-match winning streak dazzles in a world that has filled with women who can maul the hell out of you on a court.
Then it died as they all do.
On a Saturday when this Wimbledon lost both its French Open women’s finalists in the third round, No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 11 Coco Gauff, Swiatek’s towering streak died as streaks do now and then: in a hasty fizzle. It ended when she lost 16 of the last 19 points and said, “I was pretty confused about my tactics.” It ended when the 21-year-old Polish marvel bowed, 6-4, 6-2, to a crafty sort, 32-year-old Alizé Cornet of France, a marvel herself in her record-tying 62nd consecutive Grand Slam main draw.
“I mean, what she’s done this year is out of this world,” Cornet said, “and I can’t believe I’m the one that actually broke the streak.”
So after Golubic, Kasatkina, Sabalenka, Sakkari, Kontaveit, Kalinina, Tauson, Kerber, Keys, Halep, Sakkari again, Golubic again, Brengle, Gauff, Kvitova, Pegula, Osaka, Prisacariu, Buzarnescu, Lys, Raducanu, Samsonova, Sabalenka again, Ruse, Azarenka, Andreescu, Sabalenka again, Jabeur, Tsurenko, Riske-Amritraj, Kovinic, Zheng, Pegula again, Kasatkina again, Gauff again, Fett and Pattinama Kerkhove, the answer finally came up Cornet.